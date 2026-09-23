LSU's Team Mentality Is Exactly Why Safety Ty Benefield Chose the Tigers
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LSU football landed Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield this offseason, a pickup that turned a lot of heads around the country.
Through just three games, Benefield has proven himself as LSU's most valuable asset in the secondary.
On Tuesday, he spoke with the media to recap LSU's loss to Ole Miss and preview its ranked matchup against Texas A&M. He spoke for about six minutes, most notably touching on his mindset after the Tigers' first loss of the season.
His Ultra-Elite Mindset
Head coach Lane Kiffin praised Benefield over the offseason for being "ultra-elite." That's not just on the field, but also in his work ethic and mindset that push him through each week.
Benefield talked about that mindset himself on Tuesday.
“I want the smoke," Benefield said. "I want to go against the best competition. I don’t care who’s in front of me. I want everything. I want the hard road. And that's how it's gonna be for the rest of my life."
That's the mindset that seperates great players from good ones, and for Benefield, that shows on the field.
Benefield has recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and one pass deflection from the safety position.
Benefield has shown more than the stat book shows, travelling and making playes sideline to sideline like no other on LSU's elite defense.
"That's why I came to LSU," Benefield said. "I wanted the smoke. Going from Boise to the SEC - the best conference in the nation, the baby NFL - I want the smoke. I don't care who we line up against."
LSU's Vision Moving Forward
When asked about the stakes of this game, both teams coming in with a loss already and the playoff implications for the loser, Benefield said what Kiffin would want to hear from every player on the roster.
"(I'm) not worried about the playoffs, not worried about future weeks," Benfield said. "(I'm) worried about the Texas A&M Aggies right now."
That's the message Kiffin needs his team to hold on to each and every game moving forward if it does want to reach its long-term goals.
But Benefield isn't alone in buying into the staff's mindset for moving on from the first loss of the season.
“Starting the week, we came together, talked, and understood we all got a goal,” wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. said Tuesday. “0-1 early is nothing. We’ve got a long season, a very long season. We’ve got to keep stacking days and keep going. We’ve got eight more games to go in the SEC.”
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Ross Abboud is a junior at LSU studying mass communication. Before joining LSU Tigers on SI, Abboud was the Deputy Sports Editor at The Reveille, in addition to covering recruiting and gymnastics at TigerBait.com. Outside of sports and writing, Abboud is a member of LSU’s Tiger Band, works at local high school teaching drumlines.Follow Abboud04R