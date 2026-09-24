3 Storylines to Watch in LSU's Week 4 Matchup Against Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers return home for a massive ranked showdown, hosting the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies. Both teams want to prove they're SEC contenders, and the losing team could be severely limited the rest of the season.

The Tigers lost 49-25 to the Aggies last year, but much has changed since then. Texas A&M is 5-3 dating back to that game, and LSU completely overhauled its roster this offseason.

As we get closer to kickoff, let's take a look at three storylines that could impact this game.

Both Teams Are Seeking a Bounce-Back Performance

LSU safety Ty Benefield (2) and safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) celebrate. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are coming off an emotional 32-24 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. LSU nearly pulled off a remarkable second-half comeback, but a Sam Leavitt interception ended the game.

The Aggies suffered an embarrassing 31-21 home loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky's offense finished with over 400 total yards and took control in the third quarter. Texas A&M tried to make it close, but the Wildcats pulled away.

Neither team wants a second loss this early in the season. Both programs have College Football Playoff aspirations, and a loss would be detrimental. LSU's home-field advantage will help, but Texas A&M will likely be aggressive. It'll be interesting to see which team can pick themselves off the mat.

LSU's Injuries Will Be Tough to Overcome

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The bigger picture behind LSU's loss to Ole Miss was the injuries. Safety Dashawn Spears suffered an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season. In the fourth quarter, tight end Trey'Dez Green suffered a lower-body injury, and his timeline is unclear.

Spears and Green are impactful players, and replacing their production will not be easy. Lane Kiffin said the Tigers' depth is becoming an issue.

"The depth is an issue," Kiffin said. "I got through losing the game and that was a lot, but really, I was way more concerned about these two significant players, Trey'Dez [and Dashawn]. How significant they are and their backups- not saying anything bad about them, they're just totally different players. Dashawn and Trey'Dez are extremely unique and unique in what we use them to do."

Kiffin will have to get creative with the lack of depth at both positions. The Aggies caught a break with LSU's major injury blows.

Two Quarterbacks With a Lot to Prove

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt and Marcel Reed had tough outings last week. Leavitt threw for 158 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Reed finished with 236 passing yards, but threw 23 incompletions and was picked off twice.

This is a "prove it" week for both quarterbacks. They lead programs with high expectations, and both of them have underperformed this season. If Leavitt can protect the ball and use his legs, that would be a massive advantage for LSU.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.