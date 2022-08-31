5-Star OL Zalance Heard Locks in Commitment Time

The top uncommitted prospect in Louisiana is set to make his college commitment Thursday. 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard has locked in his announcement time for 4:00 PM on the Neville Tiger Network, according to Rivals Julie Boudwin.

The gifted offensive lineman will be choosing from a final five schools consisting of LSU, Nebraska, Florida, Houston and Florida State. The Tigers have made a significant push for the Monroe native, looking to keep the in-state prospect close to home.

Heard has been a name the LSU community is beginning to know very well with the Tigers in an all out pursuit for the Louisiana native. A top-10 prospect in the state, Heard has received significant buzz to LSU. A former teammate of current LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Heard could help this 2023 class significantly.

Heard is the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state and would definitely elevate the depth of the Tigers line going into 2023.

Already having a relationship with Campbell and a few of the guys on LSU’s roster, not to mention his growing relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis, Heard appears to be an LSU lean right now.

LSU has been tied to the blue-chip prospect for months, with the Tigers looking to add a few more offensive linemen to this 2023 class. To secure someone of Heard’s caliber would be the cherry on top to this cycle.

The Bayou Bengals are knocking on the door of being a Top-5 class in the 2023 recruiting cycle and landing Heard would certainly put them in position to achieve it.

Tomorrow’s commitment would solidify this class as one of the best in the country, filling a position of need with LSU sitting with only two offensive line commits to this point.

It’s still a race to land Heard, but the Tigers feel they are in a great spot with the Neville product.