5-Star Offensive Lineman Zalance Heard Sets Commitment Date

LSU target Zalance Heard will reveal his college commitment on September 1, choosing from a final five schools consisting of LSU, Nebraska, Florida, Houston and Florida State. The Tigers have made a significant push for the 5-star Monroe native, looking to keep the in-state prospect close to home.



Heard has been a name the LSU community is beginning to know very well with the Tigers in an all out pursuit for the Louisiana native. A top-10 prospect in the state, Heard has received significant buzz to LSU. A former teammate of current LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Heard could help this 2023 class significantly.

Heard is the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state and would definitely elevate the depth of the Tigers line going into 2023.

Already having a relationship with Campbell and a few of the guys on LSU’s roster, not to mention his growing relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis, Heard appears to be an LSU lean right now. It will take time to seal the deal, but the Tigers are in great position with this one.

Looking to get the decision out the way before his senior season, with a sole focus on winning a state championship for Neville High School, Heard’s Sept. 1 announcement will be a huge weight lifted off of his shoulders.

LSU has been tied to the blue-chip prospect for months, with the Tigers looking to add a few more offensive linemen to this 2023 class. To secure someone of Heard’s caliber would be the cherry on top to this cycle.

The Bayou Bengals are knocking on the door of being a Top-5 class in the 2023 recruiting cycle and landing Heard would certainly put them in position to achieve it.

Look for the Tigers to continue their all out pursuit for the top uncommitted prospect in Louisiana with a commitment date inching closer and closer.