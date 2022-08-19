Ali Gaye Adjusting to Leadership Role, New Defensive Scheme

Senior defensive end Ali Gaye returned to Death Valley with something to prove after his season got cut short in 2021 due to injury. Gaye took the offseason to polish his game and develop a better understanding of defensive coordinator Matt House’s scheme.

The dominant pass rusher is one of four returning starting caliber players to lead this front four. Gaye, accompanied by Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and BJ Ojulari, form one of the top defensive lines in college football.

“It’s the same guys but we also have new guys that bring new blood, new energy, new intensity,” Gaye said. “I think around the locker room we joke around but we all know the key goals as a defense we’re trying to accomplish. We push each other to the best we can. When it’s time to work, we push each other well.”

Gaye and Ojulari are poised to become a top one-two punch in the SEC. With the two entering what looks to be their final seasons in Baton Rouge, the duo has the chance to be special.

Despite the Tigers returning their starters to dominate in the trenches, they’ll be led by a different coach. With head coach Brian Kelly bringing in Coach House to take over the defense, it’s a different approach than in the past.

Throughout the Ed Orgeron era, the animated head coach took a hands-on approach with his defensive line. This time around, it’s a little different from a coaching perspective. Gaye spoke on the adjustments made with House at the helm.

“Just the details. Run to the ball, finish plays, when the ball is on the ground you pick it up,” Gaye said of Matt House’s style. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a fumble or incomplete pass, just the key details because that could be the turning point to winning a game. Basically focusing on the details and I think he does a good job emphasizing that and making sure we’re held accountable.”

“He’s a tough coach. He knows everything so you’re not gonna get away with anything. Anything you do, he’s gonna make sure you do it to your best. He makes sure everybody does his job.”

Gaye is due for a breakout year. The senior has shown flashes of his potential in his two years with the program, but his final run in Baton Rouge is where he can put it all together.

Throughout fall camp, the gifted pass rusher has shown improvement in his game, but he gives most of his growth as a player due to paying attention to detail in the film room.

“I feel good. Everyday I go out there and try to do something to get better,” Gaye said. “Watching film has really shown me there’s never a stopping point. You’ve always gotta get better at something everyday and I hold myself to that.”

For Gaye, lining up next to dominant defensive linemen like Smith and Ojulari will only help him that much more. Not having to focus on as many double teams, he’ll have the opportunity to get more pressure on the quarterback.

Gaye spoke on the growth of his partner in crime, Maason Smith, and how his game has evolved after an impressive first year with the Tigers.

“A lot of growth and one thing about Maason is he’s always locked in,” Gaye said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, he’s gonna do him. That’s one thing, he’s consistent, gonna do his job and he’s very talented. I like his mindset, I like his approach to practices and even in games.”

Gaye’s leadership ability paired with his work ethic is a recipe for success as the senior looks to finish out his LSU career in style. Returning to Death Valley with something to prove on the gridiron, the senior has the chance to put it all together and be a key piece to the success of this defensive unit.