An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup Against Florida State

It’s officially game week for the LSU Tigers and the clock is ticking until this team kicks off their season in the Caesars SuperDome against Florida State.

Like LSU, the Seminoles are still rebranding their style of football under Mike Norvell and it hasn’t particularly gone as planned. Still looking to put it all together, the depth of their roster is something the Tigers will need to keep an eye on.

Here are three things to monitor against Florida State:

Jordan Travis - Quarterback

The redshirt junior threw for 1539 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021 for the Seminoles, unable to eclipse the 300 yard mark at any point on the season, but this squad has an emphasis on the run game.

Travis has a dynamic playstyle that could give the LSU secondary fits, but this Tiger defensive line will put him to the test. Looking to pressure Travis heavily and give a Seminole offensive line trouble, the front four of LSU has the chance to get the season going in the right direction.

Run Game

This Florida State run game has its fair share of depth. Treshaun Ward appears to be their go-to guy this season, but the Seminoles have three guys who can carry the load. In a season opening win against Duquesne, this team had three rushers go for over 100-yards.

LSU will look to expose Florida State’s offensive line that isn’t quite 100% healthy at the moment. With three dynamic running backs who already got their taste of in-game situations, the Tigers will need to be on their A-game come Sunday’s season opener against a unit who can get it rolling in the blink of an eye.

A look at the running backs.

Defensive Scheme

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller throws a variation of looks at opposing offenses, giving LSU OC Mike Denbrock quite the first test. With a relatively young defense, the Seminoles have their fair share of gaps, but their youngsters aren’t inexperienced.

Keep an eye on Jammie Robinson who has all the tools to have a great season with Florida State this year. A former SEC safety, Robinson will look to give LSU’s QB1 fits in an electric atmosphere in the Caesars SuperDome.