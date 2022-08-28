LSU DL Mekhi Wingo Talks Transfer Decision, Expectations

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo came to Baton Rouge with SEC experience. After becoming an All-Freshman selection in a loaded SEC last season at Missouri, the gifted pass rusher was prepared for a new journey.

Wingo came to Death Valley ready to be challenged, joining an LSU defensive line that has been ranked among the best of them in all of college football.

“I was just looking for a spot where everyone is held accountable,” Wingo said. “LSU, when I hit the portal and they offered me, it just felt like the right decision. Coach Kelly and everything he’s done for the programs he’s been to and the tradition here. I felt like if I could add my talent to a group of guys like this we’d be unstoppable.”

He joins a front four headlined by BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaqeulin Roy and Ali Gaye that is more than capable of becoming the No. 1 defensive line in the country. With Ojulari and Smith being All-America candidates, it gives Wingo two players to learn from this season.

“We’ve been gelling fine. I used the spring to get to know those guys and know how they play and what they like to do,” Wingo said. “I’ve learned a lot watching them, watching Maason and J-Roy in the run game because they had been coached better at it then what I was coming in. Just watching them, my run game went through the roof.”

But the Missouri transfer isn’t scared of competition. Understanding how versatile his game is, coming to LSU on a mission, Wingo is prepared for the battles in practice.

He’s confident in his craft and understands the challenges that will occur when surrounded by so many talented players at his position.

“If you feel you are who you are then you can go anywhere in the country and be you,” Wingo said. “So it really wasn’t ‘oh they have these guys.’ No, I wanna go play with these guys and try to win a national championship.”

Wingo has the chance to make advancements in his game alongside gifted athletes, but defensive line coach Jamar Cain will also play a major role in his development. Cain has received tremendous praise from this position group, including Wingo.

“That’s my guy. We’re always arguing about Lebron and Steph Curry, things like that,” Wingo said of his relationship with Cain. “He’s a cool dude and he treats everybody fairly so that’s what I appreciate about him. He’s a great coach, very knowledgeable about the game. He’s a younger coach so he’s not gonna try to kill us. He knows how to get effective work out of us and what we need.”

Despite the Tigers being loaded at the defensive line position, Wingo will surely get significant snaps this season. His work ethic and dedication to the weight room have had the LSU coaches raving about the youngster who has all the tools to be up next for this program sooner rather than later.