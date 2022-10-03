An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against Tennessee

LSU faces a daunting challenge against the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend in Tiger Stadium. The No. 8 ranked squad in the country has looked as advertised through their first four games of the season led by Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker lining up under center.

It’ll be a Top 25 matchup in Death Valley with the Tigers finally cracking the AP rankings, but LSU must be on their A-game to see success against this Volunteers squad.

Here’s an early look at the matchup against Tennessee:

Passing Attack

Quarterback Hendon Hooker came into the season with lofty expectations. With many hoping to see the senior signal-caller put it all together in his senior campaign, he’s done just that and then some.

Already totaling 1,193 yards through the air with eight touchdowns, he’s looked flawless to get the season started. Efficient with the football in his hands, he hasn’t thrown an interception through four games, but the help of his dynamic wide receivers has been a major bonus for Hooker.

His favorite target, Jalin Hyatt, has been a force this season. Already up to 23 receptions for 325 yards and three touchdowns of his own, this LSU secondary will be put to the test Saturday night. If the Tigers can contain Hooker while monitoring the shiftiness of Hyatt, it’ll put them in great position in this one.

Balanced Run Game

The Volunteers run a two-man rushing attack for the most part. Led by Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small, the two provide Tennessee with critical snaps on the ground when the passing game is sluggish.

Wright, who is already up to 55 carries for 256 yards and four touchdowns, takes a majority of starting snaps, but his partner in crime, Small, has handled business as well. Small, on the season, has rushed 44 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns of his own.

This LSU defensive line has been dominant through the Tigers’ first five games of the season and it’ll be imperative they show up Saturday night. Limiting both Hooker’s time in the pocket while slowing down the run game, it’ll be a major challenge for this LSU defense in Tiger Stadium.

Defense Still in Search of Identity

Leading the way in total tackles is senior linebacker Aaron Beasley. The Georgia native has seemingly been all over the field this season, asserting himself as one of the Volunteers’ top guys on that side of the ball, but their play in the secondary has also been a bright spot.

With defensive backs Trevon Flowers and Kamal Hadden tallying interceptions on the year, while guarding opposing teams’ best wideouts, the two are slowing beginning to hold it down for this Tennessee secondary.

For LSU, the Tigers saw struggles in their passing attack Saturday night against Auburn, which makes it that much more important they get after it early against Tennessee Saturday night, but they’ll be facing quite the challenge against this secondary.

Still in search of their identity on this side of the ball, the Volunteers certainly have the weapons to put it all together against LSU Saturday night. Look for the Tigers to get the ball to their playmakers, specifically Kayshon Boutte, to get things going in this one as they try to set the tone early.