It was an ugly victory for LSU after they took down Auburn, but a win is a win in the SEC. Extending their win streak to four games and earning their first AP Top 25 ranking all season, the turnaround this program has made quickly has been eye-opening.

But this team didn’t play their best by any means Saturday night. Struggling through the air, it was an ugly performance on that side of the ball, but the Tigers made up for it in other ways.

Here are three observations from LSU’s victory over Auburn:

Wide Receivers Dropping Passes

Uncharacteristically, this receiving corps looked out of sorts. Drop after drop, it stalled a number of drives for LSU in the first half. Yes, dropped balls plagued this offense, but Jayden Daniels’ inefficiency also played a major factor.

In fact, Daniels didn’t complete a pass in the entire second half. The starting signal-caller went 0-for-3 in the third quarter and didn’t attempt a throw in the fourth quarter before ultimately being sidelined with a knee injury.

A combination of bad passes and wide receiver drops was a significant blow to this offensive attack Saturday night and must be improved heading into game week against Tennessee. Playing an inferior opponent in Auburn, LSU got away with a few mishaps, but that certainly will not be the case against a lethal Tennessee squad.

Kayshon Boutte Involvement

One reception for four yards is what the All-American wide receiver finished with Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s been a problem all season long, but his lack of involvement in the offense against Auburn was eye-opening.

Boutte and Daniels haven’t been on the same page all season long and it was a major takeaway Saturday night. With the junior wide receiver open on a number of plays, Daniels just hasn’t been looking his way, but Boutte didn’t seem displeased after the victory.

Going to social media with his quarterback in the locker room after the win, the two look to have a great relationship off of the field, but they must begin to gain more continuity on the field for this team to see success long term. Whether it be putting Boutte in different spots pre-snap or hitting him for short, quick routes, it’s imperative he begins to see more touches as SEC play ramps up.

Defensive Dominance - BJ Ojulari/Harold Perkins

It was a sight to see Saturday night against Auburn. After the LSU secondary was getting attacked through the air, the in-game adjustments by this unit stole the show in the second half, but up front was where things shined brightest.

With BJ Ojulari and Harold Perkins pressuring Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford all night, the two are beginning to form a lethal duo up front. Ojulari finished the night with two sacks in critical moments while his partner in crime, Perkins, finished with two tackles and a huge interception to sway the momentum LSU’s way.

Both Perkins and Ojulari took over when the Tigers needed them most, but no play was bigger than Greg Brooks’ interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. His Tyrann Mathieu type play was the icing on the cake to this LSU victory.

The defense has been spectacular through five games with this unit finally nearing full strength from a health standpoint. It’ll be interesting to monitor the growth Matt House’s group makes as we begin the challenging stretch of games throughout October and November.