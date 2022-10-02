LSU DB Sevyn Banks Injury Update

LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a neck injury just seconds into the game on the Tigers’ opening kickoff, taking the life out of Jordan-Hare Stadium. Eventually taken off of the field on a stretcher, LSU received positive news regarding the status of Banks.

Banks was taken to a local hospital and eventually released after initial scans came back clean.

"Sevyn Banks obviously suffered a neck injury, but he is with us,” Kelly said in his postgame press conference. “He will travel back with the team. We’re very encouraged. He’ll get some more testing. The cervical exam came back clean. Like I said, we’re very encouraged by the news and we’ll do a battery of more tests.”

The Ohio State transfer was responsive while taken off of the field, which was an encouraging sign for LSU, but it was evident the “juice” the Tigers came into the game with was off for a bit.

“I don’t know exactly, but clearly, any time somebody is carted off, there’s some kind of impact on your team,” Kelly said when asked if the injury impacted LSU early in the game. “But for me to really know if that’s the reason why we had spotty play, I couldn’t really tell you."

Banks made his LSU debut last weekend against the New Mexico Lobos, totaling four tackles in the Sept. 24 showdown.

It’s been a long journey for the defensive back. After battling injury all offseason, his time had finally come to suit up for the purple and gold, getting his first in-game action against New Mexico. After his second game with the Tigers resulted in a scary injury, his timetable to return remains unknown.

Banks’ health is the No. 1 priority as he undergoes further testing to determine the severity of his neck injury.