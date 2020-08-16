SI.com
LSU Football 2021 Safety Target Andrew Mukuba SI All-American Player Profile

Glen West

Andrew Mukuba is one of the many safety prospects LSU hopes to add to the mix in 2021. The Tigers have already secured a commitment from Khari Gee out of Atlanta, Georgia and are also in pursuit of Sage Ryan.

In an interview with Shea Dixon at Geaux247, Mukuba hinted that he was nearing a decision on his commitment and that he speaks with safeties coach Bill Busch almost every day.  The SI All-American candidate out of Austin, Texas is considering LSU, Alabama, Texas and Clemson at the moment. 

“Very proud of our staff and all the workers in the office. It's a different time where we didn't go out in the spring," Ed Orgeron said on Off the Bench in July. "We've got to evaluate our players on tape only right now, but we do have a limited number of calls right now to recruits and parents so our staff has done a tremendous job of keeping in contact with the guys that are committed to us, getting new commits and we still have some elite players that we feel very good about that we're going after."

Here is Mukuba's SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Relatively tall with broad shoulders, defined lean muscle in the upper half. Room to add mass to lower body/trunk.

Athleticism: Big athlete who moves well, with good straight-line speed and lower-body explosion reinforced by a track and field background in sprints and jumping events. Smooth transitioner from backpedal downhill or retreating at 45 degrees with ball skills.

Instincts: Two-way player who makes plays at wide receiver and safety at the prep level. Enforcer with downhill abilities, yet rangy enough to make plays as center fielder along with excellent ball tracking skill and gut on when to break off of assignment.

Polish: Raw in some fundamentals, like steady backpedal/pad level, but comes out of the movement with strength and torque. Takes great angles versus the run as well as in breaking on a 45 to protect against vertical routes.

Bottom Line: Mukuba is an athletic, versatile safety type a defensive coordinator can utilize to make plays at all three levels sooner than later at the collegiate level. His in-the-box game plays like an enforcer with downhill success while his high safety skill is equipped to be the last line of defense against the pass as needed. There are good speed, range and ball skills also at play on a frame that can likely carry another 20 pounds or so.

