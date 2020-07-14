SI All-American Candidate Sage Ryan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect Sage Ryan

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Lafayette (Calif.) Christian Academy

Schools of Interest: Considering LSU, Alabama and Florida State, among others.

Projected Position: Safety or Nickel

Frame: Compact frame with muscular build in upper and lower half. Developed quads with clear definition.

Athleticism: Dynamic accelerator with true conversion of speed to power. Can get to top speed in short order with sustainability. One of the fastest track sprinters in Louisiana, which says plenty at nearly 200 pounds. Sub 4.5-second timings in the 40-yard dash to boot. Strong, explosive leaper from stationary or mobile positioning.

Instincts: Mentality of an enforcer with strong downhill commitment. Great speed combines very well with lower-body power to create devastating hits in space or in traffic. Finds most success in linear game but has some lateral ability with great center of gravity.

Polish: Built to play in the box despite great speed. Impacts all three phases of the game at prep level with rover responsibility on defense. Can come off the hash with purpose and separate the ball from the intended target but lacks some coverage fundamentals. Could stand to improve hip fluidity and leverage in space.

Bottom Line: Ryan can flash in the secondary like few others in the 2021 class from a speed and power standpoint. He has the instincts of a linebacker with the build and speed of a defensive back, making him a candidate for safety or nickel type roles in a modern defense. As his coverage consistency begins to match his pursuit of ball careers and thump on contact, he will make it hard on a defensive coordinator to keep him off the field in the SEC.