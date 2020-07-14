SI All-American Candidate Khari Gee Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Khari Gee

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy

Schools of Interest: Clemson, LSU

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Tall, thin frame with extremely long arms. Will hold up to 220 pounds easily if asked to do so. Probably holds around 210 in college.

Athleticism: Film speed will lie to you on this one. He’s such a long strider that he’s covering far more ground than you realize upon first glance. Flashes all over the field athletically, and shows elite burst and closing speed.

Instincts: Plays all over the field for Woodward: slot corner, safety, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, you name it. Drives on routes before the wideout is even at his breakpoint, displaying supreme route recognition.

Polish: Sure tackler in the open field that runs the alley well from the backend. Will need to pack on some weight, but the play strength is evident on film. Can play center-field safety, though hasn’t been asked to do it much on the high school level. Ball production hasn’t been there either, but more due to opportunity than skill.

Bottom Line: Gee will impact your special teams units the day he steps on campus at a Power-5 program and develop into a multi-year starter in the backend of your defense. The positional versatility alone should provide early playing time because he can do so much to add value to a defensive roster.