Auburn Quarterback Byrum Brown Could Force LSU to Change Its Defensive Approach

LSU's defense put on the ultimate defensive performance last week against Mississippi State, holding the Bulldogs to a no-score game in a 31-0 Week 7 victory.

This weekend, the Tigers will travel to Auburn to face the Auburn Tigers, with high expectations that the defense can continue its dominant performance against the SEC opponent.

But the unit will face a new challenge against Auburn, with quarterback Byrum Brown's abilities being a major factor in changing up the defense ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

The Pass-Rush Power

Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs for a touchdown past Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) during the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn is heading into the LSU matchup off of major momentum, upsetting the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Athens last weekend, as the team's fourth win of the season.

Against the Bulldogs, Brown was able to put up 115 rushing yards, 150 passing yards, and a touchdown. The transfer from USF also became Georgia's defense's biggest target, with a total of five sacks last week.

Sacking Brown seemed to be the best option to take down the mobile quarterback to limit the Tigers' pass-rush offense, which Brown controls with his legs.

Brown has already faced some of the conference's toughest defensive units this season, but still managed to put up major success against them. In Week 6's Tennessee matchup, Brown rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries, including a key 57-yard run against the Volunteers' defense.

He's clearly able to get past key defenders with his mobility, finding key holes that prevent major challenges for opponents. This week, it will be LSU's obstacle.

Defensive Shift

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers could make an entire defensive shift to be able to get in the way of Brown's pass-rush offense, with key pressure on the line that can take down the quarterback before he has the chance to escape the pocket.

If Brown can get out of the backfield for a run, the Tigers' pass defense must step up to the line rather than covering the secondary, being able to continue pressure on Brown during the entire snap.

Closing in on the gap in all four quarters will limit Brown's ability to make any plays, not having time to find his outside options or make a major run with constant pressure from defenders.

If defensive end Princewill Umnanmielen, who leads the unit with sacks, misses the game this week after suffering a minor injury against Mississippi State, the Tigers will lose their main edge rusher, relying on the rest of the trenches and defensive backs to see the same success.

Injuries have been a continuous concern for LSU this season, but there's no other option if the Tigers want to finally secure a road win, being able to outperform on defense to shut down Brown's offensive production.

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