LSU's Defense Has Earned the Right to Carry This Team

In one of the craziest weeks of college football, LSU made a major statement on Saturday with a 31-0 blowout win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers' defensive unit was able to hold the Bulldogs to a no-score game, which was a much-needed production after last week's loss to Kentucky.

The unit can shift the momentum of the entire team, as the main weapon for success during the Tigers' upcoming SEC play.

The Defensive Impact

Tigers Edge Jordan Ross 29 sacks quarterback Parker Puckett15, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In facing the Bulldogs, LSU's defense was able to hold its opponents to a no-score game, recording 86 total tackles and three sacks for its best performance of the season so far.

The unit proved its ability to shut out SEC opponents against Mississippi State, which will be a major factor that the team can rely on for the conference play ahead.

After the Tigers travel to Auburn next weekend to end out the eight straight weeks of Saturday play, LSU will face SEC opponents Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

With a daunting stretch of SEC play ahead, the Tigers will be able to utilize their dominant defense to not only hold off opponents but also generate key offensive production.

As the unit is the team's best weapon against opponents, the offense can begin to rely on the defense's production to be able to create an elite force in matchups that will decide the Tigers' postseason chances.

Lane Kiffin has a chance to shift his offense to complement the defensive strengths, being able to have confidence in his defense and not take the classic offensive risks during high-stakes matchups.

Kiffin has focused his entire offensive scheme on running at a fast pace, being able to tire out the opposing defense all four quarters, limiting its ability to get in the way of the offensive production.

With his defense being able to shut down opponents, he can slow the momentum on the offense, being able to confidently rely on one unit to see success, focusing on strategic offensive schemes.

Taking a slower pace on the offense will allow the defense to have a necessary reset during major matchups, especially when the unit is the team's best weapon to see season success.

The defense will be the most-watched unit during the rest of SEC play, being able to limit opposing offenses to carry LSU through its tough upcoming opponents.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.