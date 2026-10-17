LSU DE Princewill Umanmielen Suffers Injury vs Mississippi State

Injuries have decimated the LSU Tigers this season. They've lost critical players including Trey'Dez Green, Whit Weeks, and Dashawn Spears.

The Tigers couldn't afford another injury, but it appears they could be without another superstar. LSU's sack leader, Princewill Umanmielen, left the game in the first quarter with an injury against Mississippi State.

It's unclear at the moment what the injury is, but he slowly walked to the sideline and into the medical tent.

Another Injury Loss for LSU

LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



ESPN reporter Stormy Buonantony closely monitored Umanmielen on the sidelines.

"Princewill Umanmielen did just come out of the tent a moment ago," Buonantony said. "He did not have a helmet in his hand, though and, similarly to how he walked off the field, very slowly walking on the sideline right now."

This would be a major loss for the Tigers if he's unable to return. His eight sacks rank second in the FBS. With as many injuries as LSU has suffered on the defensive end, they can't afford to lose Umanmielen.

One of the Tigers' biggest strengths has been their defensive line. Coming into Saturday's game, they recorded 13 sacks with Umanmielen and freshman Deuce Geralds leading the charge. Jordan Ross will have to step up if this is a long-term absence.

LSU has an early lead over Mississippi State, but the bigger question is Umanmielen's health. Hopefully, it's not serious, and he can return soon.

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