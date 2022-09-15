Biggest Storylines Heading Into LSU's Matchup Against Mississippi State

As Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter their first SEC matchup of the season against Mississippi State, there are a number of storylines surrounding this program. This new era under Kelly may have started off on the wrong foot against Florida State, but hiccups were expected as this team evolves.

Now, an entirely new challenge awaits the Tigers. After handling business against Southern last weekend, this program is preparing for a new beast in SEC play and first on their list in Mississippi State.

With so many storylines surrounding LSU, we went ahead and chose a few. Here are a few things to monitor come Saturday:

Can Brian Kelly hang in the SEC?

Certainly one game will not tell the story, but the critics will be out in full force if Kelly and the Tigers drop two of their first three games. The Tigers will be in for an offensive showdown against the Bulldogs, and if this defense shows up to shut down the passing game, LSU will be in great position in this one.

Will this secondary show up and show out against the air raid offense Mississippi State attains? This’ll be what ultimately decides this one. If Kelly can come out and get a win in his first SEC game, it’ll get the confidence of this program up significantly.

Kelly has shut down the narrative that he cannot recruit. Assembling quite the 2023 class thus far, things are trending in the right direction in that area. Yes, it will ultimately come down to signing day when pen touches paper, but the recruiting aspect of things have seen Kelly succeed so far. Next, competing in the SEC.

How will John Emery look in his return?

Emery was suspended for the first two games of the season due to academic issues, even after missing all of 2021. All in all, the senior back has been suspended 15 straight games and hasn’t touched the field since 2020.

But now, with all the drama behind him, Emery will finally get the chance to suit up for the purple and gold. The former 5-star recruit looks to put it all together in his senior season for the Tigers as he comes off of a dominant offseason.

We’ve seen this Tigers rushing attack be led by the duo of sophomore Armoni Goodwin and Penn State transfer Noah Cain, but how will Emery fit into the mix? Saturday will tell the story in this one. Yes, Emery will be suiting up, but Coach Kelly understands it’ll take time for his legs to get back underneath him, easing him into the rotation gradually.

“Let’s be careful now, he’s been out for a while, so to put a lot of expectations on him for the first game, we certainly can’t do that,” Kelly said. “We have other backs that have done really well, but he will be part of the mix. We’ve seen his capabilities throughout camp. We’ve kept him active within our rotations, so he’s ready to play. We’re excited to get him back.”

How will LSU’s secondary compete with the “air raid” offense?

It’s Mike Leach’s specialty. He’s done it at every program he’s been to and it’s transitioned well to Mississippi State, especially with quarterback Will Rogers lining up under center. Through the Bulldogs’ first two games, Rogers has already thrown the ball a whopping 98 times for 763 yards and nine touchdowns.

Their success in the passing game is truly remarkable and will be something the Tigers must key in on this week in practice. After speaking with starting cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse last week, he understands opposing offenses will seek to attack the LSU secondary, making this position group even more ready to prove them wrong and lock up when targeted.

The Tigers are set to return Sevyn Banks into the rotation to give this secondary some depth. It’ll be another player this coaching staff looks to ease into things, but someone of his caliber will only help this defense.

Look for this secondary to be the deciding factor come Saturday night. If they show up and lockdown Mississippi State’s receivers, things have the chance to go LSU’s way in this one.