What Does John Emery's Return Mean for this LSU Offense?

The Tigers have had limited success with their rushing attack in their first two games, but things could begin trending in the right direction with the return of senior back John Emery this Saturday against Mississippi State.

Emery was suspended for the first two games of the season due to academic issues, even after missing all of 2021. All in all, the senior back has been suspended 15 straight games and hasn’t touched the field since 2020.

When it was publicly announced he’d be out for the beginning of 2022, it took social media by storm, mainly because he had already done his time by sitting out all of 2021. Head coach Brian Kelly has been extremely pleased of Emery, stating he’s been in good standing since he took over the program in December both academically and from a football perspective.

Emery addressed his suspension with WAFB a few weeks ago, stating how successful he has been in the classroom.

"It is frustrating because of all the hard work I’ve been putting in during school,” Emery said to WAFB. “My GPA is a 3.8 or 9. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but like I said, I’m going to keep going. I won’t let it stop me, no matter what I go through. I still have the opportunity, you know? I still have 10 games I can play in, so I’m just ready for the season to start.”

But now, with all the drama behind him, Emery will finally get the chance to suit up for the purple and gold. The former 5-star recruit looks to put it all together in his senior season for the Tigers as he comes off of a dominant offseason.

Emery looked the part throughout both spring and fall camp. He took a majority of RB1 snaps during the spring, but once fall camp came around and the news of his suspension broke, significant snaps went to both sophomore Armoni Goodwin and Penn State transfer Noah Cain.

Kelly said on Monday not to expect too much from Emery this Saturday as this coaching staff looks to work him in slowly. The plan is to not throw him into the fire, but let him gradually get back into the motions.

“Let’s be careful now, he’s been out for a while, so to put a lot of expectations on him for the first game, we certainly can’t do that,” Kelly said. “We have other backs that have done really well, but he will be part of the mix. We’ve seen his capabilities throughout camp. We’ve kept him active within our rotations, so he’s ready to play. We’re excited to get him back.”

Now, Emery looks to fill in and make the most of his senior season. He’s certainly been through the highs and lows of what college football has to offer, but the time is now for him to put it all together for this LSU squad.

With depth certainly beginning to take shape in the backfield, to get Emery back before SEC play is a major victory for this program.