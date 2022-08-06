BJ Ojulari Awarded No. 18 Jersey

The No. 18 tradition continues in Death Valley, this time with preseason All-America candidate BJ Ojulari. The jersey represents a player of high character and a leader of this program which the junior edge rusher has done to the highest degree.

“The No. 18 is the player who brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “The attention to detail, great focus, represents the program in a positive way in the classroom, in the community and on the field.

“His teammates, coaches and the entire staff believe BJ Ojulari embodies what the number 18 represents. He carries our traits of excellence every day on and off the field.”

Ojulari has some big shoes to fill after Butkus Award Finalist Damone Clark rocked the infamous jersey a season ago. Poised for a big year where many believe he’ll be a first-team All-SEC member, while on his way to racking up a number of other awards, it’s set to be an exciting year for the junior edge rusher.

In Ojulari’s two seasons with the Tigers he has recorded 71 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks, really putting it all together in his sophomore campaign. In what many expect to be his final season in Death Valley this fall, Ojulari receives one of the highest honors in LSU football.

“I think the tradition is real and needs to continue. I’ve talked to the team about it and they believe in it as well," Kelly said to the media Thursday. "We believe that number represents somebody who brings those traits everyday. If No. 7 is the most talented player from the state of Louisiana, we think No. 18 is the one that brings all of those traits from the player that leads in an extraordinary manner. The attention to detail, a great focus, representing the program in a positive manner, represents the community. That’s kind of what No. 18 means and it’s important and we’re gonna reward it to a deserving player and it’s coming.”