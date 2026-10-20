Both LSU and Auburn Will Be Missing A Key Player On Defense

The LSU Tigers have faced an unfortunate streak of bad luck this season from injuries, losing key players on both sides of the ball, including star linebacker Whit Weeks.

After Weeks suffered a fractured right leg against Texas A&M, his return timetable is unknown, but it is expected that he will not be featured in Saturday's matchup against Auburn.

While Auburn hasn't suffered the same number of injuries, the orange and blue Tigers will also be missing their healthy star linebacker for the matchup due to disciplinary issues.

Sudden Suspension

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) reacts after an interception against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn linebacker Xaiver Atkins was suspended from the team the week before the team faced the Georgia Bulldogs, missing out on a historical upset over the No. 1-ranked SEC matchup.

On Monday, ahead of the LSU matchup, Atkins was dismissed from the team, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports. Atkins responded to the dismissal on X, saying that he has full respect for the program and plans to enter the transfer portal at the appropriate time.

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh has decided not to share the reason behind the initial suspension and later dismissal, saying that the matters will be handled "in-house."

Atkins has been with the orange and blue Tigers for two seasons, after starting his college career in purple and yellow as an LSU Tiger. Last season, he led the defense with nine sacks and 84 total tackles. Before his suspension, he was on track to do the same with three sacks and 37 total tackles near the mid-season point.

Now that Atkins is sure to miss the LSU game, it opens a major talent gap on the defense that can be used to LSU's advantage. A talent gap that LSU is also missing on its own defense.

Tiger Teammates

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) celebrates a sack with linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With both linebackers, Atkins and Weeks, expected to miss Saturday's game, the linebacker position is sure to be a weak spot on both units, relying on key backups to take over the talent that each defensive star brings.

Atkins no longer being on the sidelines takes away from the two reuniting, after having a trusted relationship during their time together at LSU.

During the 2024 season, Atkins came to Baton Rouge as a freshman, where Weeks took him under his wing and helped him make a name for himself on the defense, often praising Atkins athletic abilities and dominant stance on the defense.

It could have been an anticipated reunion in the middle of an exciting SEC matchup. Atkins' sudden dismissal doesn't just take a major piece of Auburn's talented defense, but also takes away the chance for former teammates to reunite.

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