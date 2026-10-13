Whit Weeks Was More Than Just LSU's Best Linebacker

LSU's season has taken many blows so far this year, with two major losses on its record and key players being out due to injuries.

The most recent injury report, before Kentucky had five players on it, included star linebacker Whit Weeks, who suffered a fractured leg during the Texas A&M game.

With Weeks expected to miss the upcoming games, with an unknown return date, the Tigers have lost a lot more than the team's best linebacker.

The Obvious Leader

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weeks is far more than just a linebacker. He's one of two to wear the No. 7 jersey, an honored tradition in the program's history; he's a permanent team captain, and he wears the green-dot helmet.

As team captain, Weeks holds an important role in the locker room, able to lead both sides of the ball as a standout veteran with a trusted voice.

With a brand-new transfer portal roster coming into the program last offseason, it was crucial for the Tigers to establish a known leader within the roster, one that newcomers can learn from.

On the defense, Weeks is the primary communicator for game-time decisions, wearing the green-dot helmet that gives direct communication from defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Since the linebacker went out in Week 4, the Tigers have replaced their key communicator with linebacker TJ Dottery, who wore the green-dot helmet at his former program, Ole Miss.

Making an unexpected change on the defense can shake up that important line of communication, one that the defense relies on during key game-time play calls.

After the defense had an unsteady performance against the Kentucky Wildcats last week, the unit is showing major signs of struggle without the trusted play-caller.

Last Week's Abscene

Tigers Linebacker Whit Weeks 7, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the struggling defense was brought up during Monday's press conference, Kiffin was asked if missed tackles from key plays would have happened if Weeks was on the field.

"You just don't replace Whit," said Kiffin.

And that wasn't just talking about his abscene on the field, but also on the sidelines.

Weeks was unable to travel with the team to Kentucky because flying there could have set him back, taking time to stay back in Baton Rouge and continue therapy.

He still made sure his defense was aware and prepared before the matchup.

"He texted every defensive player individually like before the game. I mean, that's who he is. Like, you don't replace that, or you don't replace when things aren't going well in the game," said Kiffin.

The Tigers are clearly missing a major piece of the puzzle that the talented defense makes up. It's not just about a missed tackle on crucial plays, but also about the leadership voice in both the locker room and on the field.

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