Breaking Down Ole Miss' Strengths, Weaknesses and One Thing It Needs to Beat LSU

The hottest location in college football this year brings LSU and Ole Miss together for a matchup that should be as close are expected.

Both teams are rebuilt through the transfer portal and new coaching staffs, and this Sept. 19 matchup will be the first big test for either squad.

So what gives Ole Miss an edge and what can LSU take advantage of as it heads to Oxford?

Ole Miss' Strengths

Whit Weeks goes for a tackle on Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss in 2025 | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Though Ole Miss lost head coach Lane Kiffin and much of the offensive staff, it retains almost all starters from the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and four of five offensive linemen from last year are still with the Rebels. The same offense that made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals is still around.

Ole Miss put up 480 yards of total offense against LSU in 2025, a year in which LSU's defense was one of the program's best in recent memory. Chambliss was throwing the ball all over the field while also running for 71 yards to go with Lacy's 87 yards on the ground.

LSU's run defense will be much improved, though. The defense is highlighted by Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen. But Ole Miss is going to keep the ball in the air most of the game, with a solid core of wide receivers.

All three receivers projected to get starting spots for Ole Miss, Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill Jr., and Johntay Cook, all have track and field background. Their elite sprint speed is going to challenge LSU's defensive backs.

Ole Miss' weaknesses

Kyle Parker attempts to run over a defender in a 2025 game against Ole Miss | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Above all, Ole Miss' complete refresh of a coaching staff is not something that will immediately be playoff caliber. A good chunk of the coaches who led the team to the semifinals last year are not with the team, with most going to LSU.

This game takes place in week three, so they only get games against Louisville and Charlotte to prepare for this game. All of the kinks might not be worked out yet.

Another weakness is that most of the defense has to be replaced. Most of Ole Miss' returning staff is defensive-minded, including head coach Pete Golding. Having to work with a mostly new set of players in his first year as head coach will be a challenge for Golding.

Kiffin and LSU's fast-paced offense will be able to run laps against the Rebels, much like Ole Miss did to LSU in 2025.

What Ole Miss needs to win

The Rebels have to establish the run early to have a chance. The passing game will be the go-to, but it will only be able to work if Lacy and the offense can get the ball moving on the ground.

Chambliss' ability to scramble will help, but LSU's elite front seven will be applying pressure all game. For the track-speed receivers to be useful, the defense can't commit to the pass every play.

This will be a job that's imperative for Ole Miss running backs coach Frank Wilson, who served as LSU's interim head coach in 2025 after Brian Kelly was fired.

If Ole Miss can run for 125+ yards, it will have a good shot at winning.

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