How Much of a Chance Does Ole Miss Stand Against LSU in Early Season Blockbuster?

The Magnolia Bowl is always a must-watch. The 2026 edition will be the mecca of the rivalry.

LSU and Ole Miss had the top transfer portal classes, though the gap between No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ole Miss is large. The two swapped many coaches and players, obviously highlighted and sparked by head coach Lane Kiffin heading to Baton Rouge.

All of the offseason chatter and anticipation will be washed away as the teams take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford on Sept. 19. Does Ole Miss have a chance to beat its former coach?

New kids on the block

LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson stands on the field before a 2025 game | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Ole Miss being a national title contender is a new phenomenon. Pete Golding took over for Lane Kiffin and led the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2025-26. He is still a new and fresh head coach.

Like Golding, much of the Ole Miss coaching staff is new. John David Baker returns to Ole Miss to become the offensive coordinator, Bryan Brown was promoted to defensive coordinator, and former LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson joins the staff as the running backs coach.

How well this staff will perform on the field is hard to judge because there are so many new faces. It's the same for the players.

Ole Miss had to re-up its wide receiver room after many departures, including Winnie Watkins Jr., who left for LSU. Syracuse transfer Darrell Gill Jr. will be a top target for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, and will be an interesting name to watch in this game.

LSU's offense is jam-packed this year and will prey on defenses that aren't playing cohesively. This is a major potential issue for Ole Miss, which only returns four defensive starters from its playoff run. LSU will be gaining yards all over the Rebels if they don't have it figured out by this week's third game.

Ole Miss' returning experience

Trinidad Chambliss runs the ball against LSU in 2025 | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Though many Rebels took a one-way ride to Baton Rouge with Kiffin, Chambliss will be back with Ole Miss in 2026. He will be the key to his team's success all season and in this game, which should be their toughest test.

Almost all of Ole Miss' offensive line is returning as well, with the exception of LSU transfer right tackle Carius Curne. Stud junior running back Kewan Lacy will also be back, along with starting wide receiver Deuce Alexander.

The fact that so much of a playoff offense is returning is a sign that Ole Miss will not be an easy competitor for LSU.

Ole Miss put up 480 total yards against LSU in the 2025 matchup, despite LSU having one of its best defenses in recent years. 314 of those were from the hand of Chambliss, who sliced up Blake Baker's defense.

A different type of tough

This game will come down to who is the most mentally tough. LSU is walking into one of its most hostile games in program history. It's a tall order to drown out the noise.

LSU is the favored team on paper with the super team that Kiffin has built, but if Ole Miss comes into this game with a more sound and focused mindset, it can take down the Tigers.

The most exciting game of the year is only four months away.

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