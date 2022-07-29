Breaking: LSU Secures 2023 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Tyree Adams

The Tigers run on the recruiting trail continues after earning a commitment from Louisiana native Tyree Adams. Adams became LSU‘s second offensive line commit in the 2023 cycle for coach Brad Davis.

Adams is commit No. 17 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed three-star offensive lineman Paul Mubenga earlier this month. This is a huge win for Coach Davis, who lands a prospect with tremendous upside for his offensive line.

Adams chose LSU over Alabama, Georgia, and Florida among others. Adams was drawn to the Tigers due to the vision Brian Kelly has for this program.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has flown up the rankings in the 2023 class with a chance to develop even further under offensive line coach Brad Davis once on campus. For Kelly and his staff to land the Louisiana native is a massive win for this program as they continue looking to solidify their ties to the state.

LSU is on an incredible run on the recruitment trail, landing yet another prospect in the 2023 cycle. In search of offensive linemen for this class, the Tigers fill a position of need with Adams, who gives them a dynamic lineman who fits their scheme beautifully.

Adams has been on the Tigers’ radar for an extended period of time, ultimately sealing the deal before August to lock in on his senior season at St. Augustine High School. Providing LSU with some New Orleans culture, Adams has significant ties that could help the Tigers in the future as well.

A visit to Death Valley this weekend, Adams now sits alongside a few other 2023 commits that are on campus.

LSU now has 17 spots filled with their focus turning to filling positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision soon in what is shaping up to be an incredible month on the recruitment trail.