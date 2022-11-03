Breaking: LSU Secures Commitment From 4-Star OL DJ Chester

LSU was in need of another offensive lineman in the 2023 class and that’s exactly what Brian Kelly and his staff went out and secured after gaining a commitment from 4-star DJ Chester. The Georgia native announced his pledge to the Tigers early Thursday morning.

Chester is commit No. 24 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star linebacker Christian Brathwaite last week as well. This is a huge victory for this LSU staff. In search of another lineman to accompany their three other commits up front, this gives the Tigers some additional depth for the future.

The dynamic prospect, who was also considering Auburn, Michigan, Florida State and Ole Miss, gives offensive line coach Brad Davis a weapon who has significant upside going forward.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder had become a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to steal the McDonough, Ga. native. Chester received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with LSU ultimately sealing the deal.

LSU has been on an incredible run on the recruitment trail. In search of another versatile lineman to hold it down in the future, the Tigers fill a position of need with Chester, who gives them the top uncommitted guy at his position.

The storm continues within this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with the Tigers beginning to put the final touches on this cycle. With the summer setting the table for what has transpired, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 24 spots filled with their focus turning to securing positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers have a few more prospects on their radar as Early National Signing Day approaches in December.