Brian Kelly's Analysis: LSU Football Wrapping Up Fall Camp, Seeing Growth on Defense

The LSU Practice Report:



- A. Stamps + JK Johnson were the 1st Team CBs. S. Ryan sidelined.

- PJ Woodland + Zy Alexander 2nd Team CBs.

- Miles Frazier was banged up. T. Adams slid in with the 1st Team OL.

- WR K. Parker had a huge day with the 1's. Chris Hilton sidelined.