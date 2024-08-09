LSU Football Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue piecing together a program-changing 2025 recruiting class with more dominos falling their way this week.
The Bayou Bengals added a pair of prized commitments to join a consensus top-five class in America.
With Bryce Underwood headlining the haul, the Tigers are heavily in the mix to claim the No. 1 spot in the current cycle.
Currently sitting at No. 3, there are a few dominos that are set to fall over the next few weeks with a pair of five-stars ready to announce commitment decisions.
LSU is in the thick of it for the No. 1 safety, Jonah Williams, and Top 5 wideout Jamie Ffrench, but it will be a battle down the stretch to bring them into the 2025 class.
A look into the No. 3 Recruiting Class in the 2025 Cycle:
The Commitments (21):
Bryce Underwood: No. 1 Quarterback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 215 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "Bryce Underwood made an immediate impact on the varsity level as a freshman at Belleville (Michigan) High School. Underwood threw for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also added six rushing scores in his freshman season to lead Belleville to a state championship. Underwood was named the Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year after the stellar first season. He then led Belleville to a perfect 14-0 record and another state title in 2022. Underwood threw for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns as a sophomore. To make things even more impressive, Underwood could technically be a 2026 prospect, but he’s completing school early as part of the 2025 class."
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Height: 5'10
Weight: 182 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "St Martin's Episcopal School coach Marcus Dizer isn't shy about heaping on the praise for Harlem Berry. 'In all my years, I have never coached or seen a better player than Harlem,' Dizer said. Through his first two seasons of varsity football, Berry had 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns. He also won the Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100 (10.57) and 200-meters (21.43) during his sophomore year. As a sophomore, Berry rushed 193 times for 2,237 yards (11.6 yards per carry) and 37 touchdowns. During his junior season, he was named the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club player of the month in September after rushing for 805 yards and 16 scores – in just four games. 'He's brilliant,' Dizer said. 'We do not win games without him.'"
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 180 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Lanky two-way playmaker that allows the mind to get pretty creative when it comes identifying potential roles, but warrants a look as a field corner given one-of-a-kind frame and quick-twitched lower half. Measured right around 6-foot-4, 180 pounds the summer before senior season, making him one of the tallest defensive backs to come out of the high school ranks in recent cycles. More notably, came in with a near 6-foot-8 wingspan. Has dominated rural Florida-based competition the past few years, making an impact as both a wide receiver and a deep safety. Has what it takes to emerge as a true game-breaker on offense with his size and foot speed, but ability to generate turnovers with his advanced ball skills while also mirroring in reverse makes him an intriguing option in both man and off-coverage."
Derek Meadows: Five-Star Wide Receiver
Height: 6'6
Weight: 205 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class. He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring. He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers. He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field."
Carius Curne: No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 320 pounds
The Rundown: Curne is a late bloomer on the gridiron after starting his playing career just three years ago in the ninth grade. Fast forward to the end of his junior campaign and he's blossomed into the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country with the chance to play defensive line if need be. Curne, the No. 1 player in Arkansas, is a game changer that will elevate the LSU offensive line for years to come.
Charles Ross: No. 10 Linebacker in America
Height: 6'0
Weight: 200 pounds
The Rundown: Ross is a fast-rising prospect in the 2025 cycle with an opportunity to continue elevating his status for the long haul. He's launched from a player outside of the Top 300 to a Top 100 recruit due to his sheer speed and athleticism at the second level. The speedster is a dominant athlete on the track and it carries over to his game on the field.
Tyler Miller: Top 10 Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6'5
Weight: 315 pounds
The Rundown: Laurel High coach Ryan Earnest isn't afraid to brag about Tyler Miller. “His size, his strength and he’s just freakishly athletic," Earnest told the Hattiesburg American about Miller, who led Laurel to the Mississippi 5A title game in 2023. "He presents some problems for people on the other side of the ball. And we're never afraid to say that we're just going to run behind him and let him pave the way. That's how talented he is."
Devin Harper: Top 10 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 300 pounds
The Rundown: "Physical, tone-setting offensive lineman who could potentially play inside or outside. Possesses requisite physical tools to fit either role, including an arm measurement of 34+ inches. Convicted down blocker and block finisher. Displays necessary lateral mobility and above average foot quickness. Hand placement consistency can improve, but when on target they can pack serious pop. Strength- and power-oriented blocker who's still honing technical craft, whether in footwork or bending consistency. Body control and balance improved from sophomore to junior year, which is encouraging considering added mass," according to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports.
Jesse Harrold: Four-Star EDGE
Height: 6'4
Weight: 230 pounds
The Rundown: "Has experience rushing out of both a two and three-point stance and could probably fit into an odd or even front at the next level. Isn’t the most technically advanced prospect at this stage, but creates pressure with his athleticism and energy. Displays the ability to not only redirect, but also bend while turning the corner. Frequently makes stops a few gaps over and has the range to get across the field and clean up mistakes," according to Andrew Irvins of 247Sports.
JT Lindsey: No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana
Height: 5'11
Weight: 185 pounds
The Rundown: "Big-play back who's carried a high-volume work load and likely possesses enough physical development ahead of him to do so at the next level. Strong track times support what we see on the field. Good initial acceleration accompanying home run top-end speed. Quick-footed in the hole. Flashes move-stringing ability at the first and second levels. Creative runner when necessary. Slippery tackle breaker who can spin away from trouble and suddenly cut to stack moves that free him to open territory," according to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports.
TaRon Francis: No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
Height: 6'1
Weight: 196 pounds
The Rundown: The No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana has displayed tremendous athleticism and twitchiness with the ball in his hands that makes him a force routinely. Francis is slippery and isn't afraid of physical contact and has shown that during his time at Edna Karr. LSU will have the top-ranked receiver headed to Baton Rouge with a chance explode under Brian Kelly's offense.
Damien Shanklin: No. 5 EDGE in America
Height: 6'5
Weight: 230
The Rundown: The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is rated as a Top 10 EDGE in America with the Tigers winning out for his services over Alabama and Ohio State. The quick, twitchy edge rusher has the chance to thrive with Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples coaching him up for the long haul. Look for Shanklin to be an instant impact guy in Baton Rouge sooner rather than later.
Brandon Brown: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Height: 6'1
Weight: 290 pounds
The Rundown: Brown flipped his commitment from Texas to LSU after defensive line coach Bo Davis and Co. turned up the heat for the dominant interior lineman. He's taking strides in the right direction and has an opportunity to see his ranking rise before arriving in Baton Rouge.
Zion Williams: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Height: 6'4
Weight: 330
The Rundown: A 6-foot-4, 300-pound menace up front, Davis and his recruiting team circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers coming out on top for his services. The four-star Texas native is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit last month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
Jhase Thomas: Four-Star Safety
Height: 6'1
Weight: 180 pounds
Keylan Moses: Four-Star Linebacker
Height: 6'1
Weight: 215 Pounds
JD LaFleur: No. 1 Tight End in Louisiana
Height: 6'6
Weight: 235 pounds
Brett Bordelon: Elite Offensive Lineman
Height: 6'4
Weight: 300 pounds
Jaiden Braker: Coveted Linebacker
Height: 6'3
Weight: 215 pounds
CJ Jimcoily: Four-Star Safety
Height: 6'3
Weight: 210 pounds
Phillip Wright: No. 3 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
Height: 5'11
Weight: 170 pounds
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 2 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
Fall Camp Notes: Who's Standing Out After Week 1?
LSU Lands Commitment From Top 10 Safety in America Aiden Hall
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.