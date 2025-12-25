How Lane Kiffin's Recent Staff Additions Boost LSU Football's Recruiting Strategy

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has assembled a star-studded staff in Baton Rouge with the program's assistant pool flaunting an embarrassment of riches for the 2026 season.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the program's decision-maker made it a point to bring in his Ole Miss Rebels staff on offense and pair it with LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker's crew.

Now, LSU will have the best of both worlds in 2026 with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and Co. inking deals with the Tigers along with Baker being retaining as the coordinator on defense with the Tigers.

But Kiffin has made multiple elite hires at other position groups that have already started paying dividends for the program on the recruiting scene.

No. 1: Sterling Lucas Drawing Attention

Kiffin officially added defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to his staff in Baton Rouge on Monday with a formal announcement being made.

Kiffin and Co. poached Lucas from South Carolina where he was on Shane Beamer's staff in Columbia - now making the move to the Bayou State.

Lucas has emerged as one of the Southeastern Conference''s top defensive assistants, but also blossomed into an elite recruiter across his time on the college scene.

For Irmo (S.C.) EDGE Jaiden Bryant - the No. 1 edge rusher in America - he had Lucas serve as his primary recruiter while at South Carolina.

Following Lucas making the move to LSU, Bryant took to social media to give his stamp of approval on the decision:

No. 2: Kevin Smith Wasting No Time

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School five-star running back David Gabriel Georges has emerged as one of America's top prospects with schools from coast-to-coast involved in his recruitment.

Gabriel Georges, a Quebec, Canada native, has blossomed into the No. 2 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with the schools putting a foot on the gas in his process.

LSU Tigers running backs coach Kevin Smith was formally introduced on Monday where he is wasting no time in dishing out an offer to Gabriel Georges this week.

Smith has developed a relationship with the five-star running back while serving as his primary recruiter during his time on the Ole Miss staff - which has the Rebels listed in his Top-8 schools.

But with Lane Kiffin's assistant coach now making his way to Baton Rouge, he's looking to carry that relationship developed to LSU.

No. 3: Rebuilding the Trenches

Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink four-star offensive lineman Layton von Brandt continues blossoming into one of America's top prospects following a strong junior campaign with new LSU assistant coach Eric Wolford making his presence felt here.

Von Brandt, a Top-10 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs with Big Ten and SEC schools salivating at the potential he attains.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Delaware native has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, LSU's new offensive line coach - Eric Wolford - is involved heavily here after cracking von Brandt's top schools.

