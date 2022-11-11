Brian Kelly, LSU Know What's At Stake, Taking It One Step At A Time

Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. LSU’s decision-maker hit on a few key subjects as we inch closer to yet another challenging SEC road game.

It’s simple for LSU. You continue winning and you punch your ticket to the SEC title game in Atlanta. Their next hurdle against Arkansas will be a significant challenge, and one this program isn’t taking lightly, but they feel more than prepared.

Kelly added some tidbits on the Tigers’ mindset heading into this one, the usage of offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger and how this program knows what’s at stake:

Mindset

This isn’t just another game for the Tigers. These final three matchups for LSU must be played with a sense of urgency as they continue controlling their own destiny. Hitting the road to Arkansas won’t be an easy task, but it’s one this program is prepared for.

Kelly spoke on the team’s mindset heading into Saturday’s matchup. Rather than him having to motivate his team, he’s seen his squad take matters into their own hands.

“I’ve never been a guy that subscribes to the theory that it’s my job to motivate them. It’s their job to motivate themselves,” Kelly said. “Building that intrinsic motivation through their preparation is my job, I need to prepare them. Through preparation they’ll build confidence they are ready to play. If I gotta give ‘ra ra’ speeches we’re gonna be an up and down football team and that hasn’t been the case.”

Garrett Dellinger Status

Dellinger will make the trip up to Fayetteville for Saturday morning’s contest. Despite him being available, the Tigers will roll with the same offensive line unit they’ve gone with the last few games. Their most effective rotation yet, it was a given that Kelly and this coaching staff would go that route.

But Dellinger will still get some run on Saturday. As he continues gradually working back into the rotation, it’ll take time to get back into game shape, and Kelly knows that, which is why this offensive line will slowly get him back into the swing of things.

This coaching staff has been extremely cautious when it comes to rushing players back from injury. We’ve seen it with running back Armoni Goodwin and we’re now seeing it with Dellinger. Instead of rushing them back, Kelly likes to slowly get them back into the rotation and look at the bigger picture.

Understanding What's at Stake

Win and you’re in. Nothing more, nothing less. For the Tigers, it’ll take a complete effort to win their final two SEC games against Arkansas and Texas A&M, but Kelly has harped on them being built for this.

“We won’t have any excuses for this being anything else but performing against a really good Arkansas team,” Kelly said. “Our preparation has been good, our attention to detail, all of the things necessary to go on the road in the SEC and play a really good football team. Our guys understand what’s at stake but they stayed focused on the right things and that’s the things they can control.”

Look for the Tigers to come into this one with something to prove. With many labeling it as a “trap game” for LSU, the Bayou Bengals enter an electric atmosphere with a chip on their shoulder as they continue keeping their lofty postseason goals within reach.