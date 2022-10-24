Skip to main content

Brian Kelly Praises Kayshon Boutte's Leadership, Controlling the Locker Room

Boutte has been a vocal leader for the Tigers, collaborating with Kelly to stay on the same page.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been a catalyst to the success of this LSU football team over the last few weeks. In years past, it’s been Boutte’s on-field success that has lifted the Tigers to wins, but this year he’s had a different role.

This season it’s been about what Boutte has done in the locker room. It’s about what he’s done off the gridiron. Head Coach Brian Kelly has done nothing but praise what Boutte brings to this team; even if it means his box score isn’t as full each week.

“I think his targets are up; I think he’s feeling comfortable with his role and his leadership role," Kelly said Saturday night. "We’ve elevated his leadership role and he’s been outstanding. He grabbed me on the sideline and said, ‘Coach, don’t forget the first things that you have to say when you go in the locker room.’ He’s even scripting my stuff now. I was like, ‘Oh thanks Kayshon. Appreciate it. I couldn’t find you the first week. Now you’re running the show.’

“That’s what I love about him. He’s been so engaged, so part of what we’re doing. And we’re better because of it and you can see when he touches the football he’s electric. We’re here because our best players are playing their best football."

READ MORE: Kayshon Boutte Adjusting to Leadership Role for LSU 

Yes, Boutte has been a key piece to the Tigers’ success off the field, but his connection with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is beginning to click as well. Over the last three weeks, the two are finally appearing to be on the same page.

In the Bayou Bengals’ victory over Florida a week ago, Boutte finished the night with six receptions for 115 yards. Against Ole Miss on Saturday, he continued to come up in clutch moments and turn short, quick routes into huge chunk plays.

The Daniels-Boutte connection has allowed this LSU squad to catapult back onto the national scene after entering the AP Top 25 following their victory over Ole Miss, but as a whole, this team is executing at a rapid pace.

READ MORE: Culture Shifting in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly's Process Working 

“I’ve said this on a number of occasions: we can’t just rely on just being great fighters and we’re not anymore,” Kelly said. “We’re executing at a high level. We’re exerting our will. Our best players are now starting to play their best football and they’re playing, quite frankly, with a lot of confidence right now. That’s a pretty good thing.”

The Tigers will be idle this week as they prepare for their matchup against Alabama on Nov. 5, but one thing is certain, LSU will come out with something to prove as both programs battle it out for sole possession of No. 1 in the SEC West. 

