Kayshon Boutte Adjusting to Leadership Role for LSU

It’s been a year of transition for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. From adjusting to a different role within the offense to becoming a father, this season has taught Boutte a new perspective, but he wouldn’t change a thing.

On the field, it hasn’t been the junior season many expected from the star wide receiver. With just one touchdown reception through the first five games of the season, his production was limited, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming the best teammate he can be.

Boutte has taken on more of a leadership role for LSU this season. Despite seeing less highlight reel plays on the field, being the best teammate he can be and lead this team to success has become his top priority.

“I feel like a leader is somebody who holds everybody accountable,” Boutte said. “I wasn’t the kind of leader who would talk, I just do. But I felt like as time went on I tried to be more vocal to my teammates. I was like we’re playing great but the whole thing we focused on was trust. Trusting each other, trusting our training and trusting our technique and we came out six for six.”

It’s no secret what Boutte is capable of on the field, and even though his production has been limited, it hasn’t stopped opponents from throwing double teams at him. As opposing defenses continue throwing their best at him, it frees up other Tigers to make plays, which Boutte doesn’t mind as long as the team continues succeeding.

“I felt like most defenses found different ways to limit what I can do,” Boutte said. “This game [Florida], I give credit to the other receivers. When I was doubled, they made big plays. Brian Thomas’ touchdown, you go back and I was double teamed. It’s just trusting your teammates.

“It helps but it’s not about helping me. It helps the team more, not relying on just one person. Everybody can go get their own and that makes this offense effective.”

But Saturday against Florida was different. We finally had the chance to see Boutte and LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels be on the same page. Connecting for two receptions for 54 yards on the opening drive, it was clear things were going to be different in The Swamp that night and that it was.

Boutte ended the night with six receptions for 115 yards, almost totaling the amount of yards he had coming into the game (130), but Boutte credits his signal-caller for making the proper adjustments heading into the game.

Yes, Boutte and Daniels haven’t been on the same page for a majority of the year, but the two continue to develop their relationship and the star wide receiver has taken notice of what Daniels has done to progress.

“I feel like [the connection] is getting better,” Boutte said. “Calling out man coverage, zone coverage and different defenses we see. Just different ways to get each other the ball. As the season has gone on, he’s been great. Different routes might not be open down field but it’s opened up the run game and opened up him to. He threw for three touchdowns, ran for two and that’s the kind of quarterback you want.”

The numbers may tell one side of the story, but it doesn’t tell the whole story about Boutte’s 2022 season. He’s shown what he’s capable of on the field during his LSU career, but off the field is where he has matured and become a better all-around teammate for the Tigers.

“I trusted the training, worked with the team, became a better leader and now everything’s paying off,” Boutte said. “We’re putting a big emphasis on practicing hard.”