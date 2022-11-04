Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Alabama Matchup

Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU’s decision-maker hit on a few key subjects as we inch closer to the highly anticipated matchup against yet another Top 10 opponent.

There remains uncertainty surrounding this offensive line with Garrett Dellinger’s status up in the air, but the lineup LSU has rolled out with the last two weeks has been efficient.

Additionally, Kelly added some tidbits on how the Tigers can use Harold Perkins to contain Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Here are a few takeaways from Thursday:

Injury Update, Garrett Dellinger Status

Kelly ruled starting offensive guard Garrett Dellinger out for Saturday night’s contest against Alabama during Thursday’s press conference, but quickly stated during his radio show Dellinger is a game-time decision.

With Dellinger’s status up in the air, it could leave the Tigers with their offensive line rotation they’ve brought out the last two weeks. This unit has been successful, but the chance to get Dellinger back provides immediate depth to this group.

READ MORE: Breaking - QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU, Reclassifies to 2024 Class

Jack Bech has been battling to get on the field. Now rehabbing a back injury, head coach Brian Kelly provided an injury update on Bech’s status.

“I asked him [Bech] how he’s feeling about Alabama, and he said no doubt I’ll be playing,” Kelly said last Thursday.

Harold Perkins’ Role, Containing Bryce Young

The Tigers have struggled to contain quarterbacks who can extend plays with their legs. Starting sluggish against Auburn and Florida, it was their mobility under center that exploited this defense. But LSU has shown growth since then and it’s imperative they stay on that same trajectory against Alabama this weekend.

Utilizing their star players, specifically freshman Swiss Army knife Harold Perkins, to their advantage will be crucial.

READ MORE: Nick Saban Talks LSU-Alabama Matchup, Brian Kelly Coaching Style

“I don’t know that you can prepare anybody for a quarterback like Bryce Young,” Kelly said. “I think what Harold [Perkins] brings is athleticism that can close on him.”

Look for Perkins to play a major role in what this defense does on Saturday. The ability to play all over the field, it gives this Alabama offense different looks when Perkins is on the field for the Tigers.

Preparation for Alabama

With LSU utilizing the open date last week to begin preparation for the Crimson Tide, Kelly and his guys have had some time to prepare for the task at hand. After nearly two weeks of game planning, this program is ready to get under the bright lights Saturday night.

“The preparation has been really good,” Kelly said. “I think what I saw at the end of practice yesterday was we need to get playing here. This is a lot. I think they’re anxious, they’re excited. I don’t mean anxious in terms of nervous. I think they’re excited about playing Alabama. I think there’s a lot of respect for them.”

READ MORE: Three LSU Players to Watch Against Alabama

A Top 10 matchup in Death Valley. What more could you ask for? Two programs in search of taking control of the SEC West in a primetime showdown in Death Valley has all the makings of being an instant classic.