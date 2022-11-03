Three LSU Players to Watch Against Alabama

It’ll be a star-studded showdown in Baton Rouge this weekend. With the Tigers looking to knock off No. 6 Alabama, it’ll take a complete performance from this entire program.

But who must show out to lead this team to victory? We’ve seen the playmakers of this group make the big plays when needed, but can they continue to do it when the lights are brightest in Death Valley?

Here are three LSU players to watch on Saturday:

Jayden Daniels - Quarterback

We’ve seen Jayden Daniels explode into one of the conference's most lethal dual-threat quarterbacks, but the job isn’t finished. LSU’s signal caller is only scratching the surface.

A growing relationship with his receivers, while instilling trust, has seen this offense take-off and Kelly feels there’ more to come, but for now, his growth has been impressive.

“There’s much more of an understanding of where they’re going to be and what they’re doing and he doesn’t need to look them down," Kelly said. "He was waiting for those receivers, but now he can get the ball out of his hands without the receiver out of his break. They’re starting to have that relationship that wasn’t available to us early in the year.”

For the Tigers to see success against Alabama, it’ll take a complete performance from this offense, but Daniels must shine bright. Look for him to get on the same page as Kayshon Boutte early in this one. The two have been clicking as of late and LSU will need something special from them to come out on top.

Harold Perkins - Linebacker

The lack of Perkins in LSU’s loss to Tennessee was alarming. The true freshman has burst onto the scene rather quickly for LSU, providing tremendous versatility, but the Tigers elected not to put him on the field as much in their matchup against the Volunteers, a mistake this program cannot afford to make against Alabama.

Kelly detailed what led to the decision as Perkins transitioned to a new position.

"The game was a spread game,” Kelly said after the Tennessee loss. "You've got two receivers who were out on the numbers. Harold would have had to stand out on the numbers playing the game as the SAM (linebacker). We nickeled out. So we were in a nickel situation. We would have had to change his position to back to inside linebacker for that game. We weren't going to do that."

LSU will need Perkins on his A-game this weekend. As versatile as they come in college football, it’ll be of utmost importance for the true freshman to make a statement and carry his weight in containing Bryce Young and this Crimson Tide offense.

BJ Ojulari - EDGE

LSU will need a dominant performance from their All-American candidate on Saturday. It’s no secret Bryce Young can improvise and extend plays with his legs, but if Ojulari can get into the backfield and halt any immediate success, it’ll put the Tigers in good position.

The Crimson Tide are also lethal in their check downs. With Young and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs becoming the dominant duo, this defense will be in for a test in limiting their production on quick plays.

Ojulari has left his mark in just about every SEC game, but Saturday night gives him a chance to take it up a notch. Along with Ojulari, this entire defensive line must level up in Death Valley.