Brian Kelly Radio Show Changes Nights, Adds New Element

Kelly will be accompanied by a former player each week, give details on opponents
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Per LSU Football Release - The Brian Kelly Show, LSU football’s weekly radio show, will move to Thursday nights this year. The show, which remains at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway, makes its 2022 debut on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, the show runs each week from 7-8 p.m. CT and is carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The show can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM, the flagship station for LSU football.

Fans can listen to the show at www.LSUsports.net/live, on the LSU Sports Mobile App, and on other affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

A new feature for The Brian Kelly Show will be an interview with a former player conducted by the LSU head coach. Other segments include taking a look back at a previous opponent and a preview of the week’s opponent.

Questions from listeners and those in the audience will be taken via the LSU Sports Mobile App. Fans can tweet @LSURadio to submit a question for Coach Kelly.

The Brian Kelly Show will run for 13 consecutive weeks, including the open date week. There will be no show on Thanksgiving Day.

