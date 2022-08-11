Freshman OL Will Campbell Turning Heads

Freshman offensive lineman Will Campbell is quickly making his presence felt on this LSU squad. Enrolling early and getting to campus in the spring, Campbell had quite the first impression with many prepared to label him as a starter after camp.

Now, as the season inches closer and fall camp is in a groove, Campbell is showing no signs of slowing down. The true freshman is already running with the first team, playing way above his age.

Campbell, Tre’Mond Shorts, Garrett Dellinger, Miles Frazier, and Anthony Bradford have taken a majority of first team snaps with the offensive line, but the Tigers are still looking to solidify rotations over the next few weeks.

It’s looking like offensive line coach Brad Davis is giving Garrett Dellinger the opportunity to start at center. The sophomore looks the part through fall camp and is certainly in the mix within this group. Aside from a few mishaps when the offense went against the scout team earlier this week, Dellinger is getting solid snaps under his belt.

Having both Campbell and Dellinger in the starting rotation would put this LSU offensive line amongst the youngest in the SEC, but the two have certainly held their own, looking like seasoned vets.

It’s important to note the work Campbell has done since getting to campus. Hitting the weight room and getting his body right, the youngster is already at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, looking the part.

Prepared to carry the load as LSU’s starting left tackle, Campbell is set to gain significant experience in Year 1 with the Tigers.

Even former LSU great Tyrann Mathieu has taken notice of the young stud.

An offensive line that is seemingly entirely fresh-faced, there is still work to be done, but Campbell has the chance to dominate the trenches and hold his own. With no solidified starter yet at the quarterback position, gaining continuity with his signal-callers will be of the utmost importance towards the backend of camp.

Campbell is not your average true freshman lineman. It’s rare to see a young offensive linemen touch the field in the SEC, but the Neville product is prepared to break the narrative and change the game in his first season in Death Valley.