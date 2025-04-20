Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Spring Camp in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning with the program still searching for answers in multiple areas.
After working through over 15 practices, the Bayou Bengals developed chemistry with the new-look roster, but there is one position group that is in need of answers this offseason.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis will have his work cut out for him throughout the rest of the offseason.
It's no secret LSU has a myriad of weapons to work with along the offensive line, but finding the correct combination will be of the utmost important during Fall Camp in August.
The rotation down the stretch of Spring Camp consisted of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis with the first-team
Second-team: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
Now, with a blend of returning talent and newcomers working in the mix, LSU will utilize the remainder of the offseason to find the right combination.
"Paul (Mubenga), DJ (Chester), Coen Echols, you know, obviously (Josh) Thompson, those four guys in particular, (Bo) Bordelon, five. We've got five, six guys that can compete in there and help us win. We're just going to have to find out what the right combination is," Kelly said last Saturday.
"After the game, I said it wasn't really about who's the starter. It's about what's going to be the best five. What that combination is. We can get to the best five. That's easy. Let's get them in there and really develop them.
"I think what we feel like we leave the spring with is really good depth. We're going to have great depth on the offensive line. Now it will be about who are those starting five? And that will be established as we go into preseason camp."
Kelly and Co. will now shift focus towards summer workouts in June prior to Fall Camp in August for the program.
LSU will open the 2025 season at Clemson in Week 1 with all eyes on the Tigers ahead of a critical fall under Brian Kelly.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.