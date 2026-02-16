USC Trojans Predicted To Land Commitment From Prized LSU Football Offensive Target

Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers emerging as a team to keep tabs on this offseason.

Hale, a Top-10 wideout in America, has picked up steam on the recruiting scene after blossoming into a Top-55 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Then, add in the Tigers to the growing list of schools pushing for his commitment after new LSU wide receivers coach George McDonald made the call to Hale in December.

McDonald followed LSU head coach Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU once the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge made his move official.

Since his time in town, Hale became one of the first offers he's dished out as an LSU staffer.

"Hale is one of the premier receivers in the West, regardless of class. He has a long, athletic 6-3 frame and is extremely fluid and smooth in how he moves," 247Sports wrote. "He’s coming off a very productive sophomore year and has the kind of physical traits you’re looking for in a next level pass catcher.

"He has high level body control, is an advanced route runner and is a natural pass catcher. He tracks the football down the field extremely well and does a really nice job adjusting to the ball in the air and winning jump balls. He needs to continue to work on his overall explosiveness athletically in terms of his short area burst and long speed.

"He’s more smooth than sudden right now but we still like the athlete and his upside is very high. He has a polished game and when you look at his frame and natural athleticism, the ceiling is very high here."

According to Rivals, it's the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide that are beginning to stand out in his recruitment.

But the USC Trojans are building momentum for the hometown prospect with Rivals' Adam Gorney logging a prediction in favor of Lincoln Riley's crew to land his pledge.

Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers looking to intensify their pursuit, but it's the Trojans that are building momentum ahead of a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

