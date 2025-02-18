Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Early Reviews on LSU Football's 2025 Signing Class
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers reeled in a Top-10 Signing Class in America after hitting the recruiting trail with force.
It was a rollercoaster 2025 cycle with several moving parts, but after adding a trio of five-stars in DJ Pickett, Harlem Berry and Carius Curne, the program will have multiple immediate impact pieces in Baton Rouge.
LSU welcomed double-digit early-enrollees from the 2025 class to campus in January with Kelly already impressed with the youngsters.
"I think across the board, the ability to put on good weight from a nutrition standpoint and train the physical elements that are necessary during this time, I don't think there is a freshman we feel has not met that challenge coming in mid-semester," Kelly said.
"I don't want to point out any one individual but all of them have met or exceeded the growth chart we've put in front of them. That's really encouraging."
The Bayou Bengals have multiple newcomers that can be labeled as "immediate impact" players heading into the 2025 season. Let's look into three of them.
Three Names to Know: DJ Pickett, Carius Curne and Harlem Berry
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Kelly has raved about the youngster and what he's set to provide the program moving forward. He projects as a player that will make an instant impact for the Tigers with an opportunity to start in Week 1 at Clemson.
"Watching a guy on film move that way (with his height) was what really surprised me about him," Kelly said on National Signing Day. "I don't even know if it's an argument. We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country.
"I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
Now, 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back has arrived in Baton Rouge after making his way to campus as an early-enrollee in December.
Carius Curne: Five-Star Offensive Lineman
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Curne ultimately put pen to paper with the LSU program on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period where he made things official with the Bayou Bengals.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line was an issue in 2024 with the rushing attack struggling due to a lack of push in the trenches, but reinforcements are on the way.
After signing with the program as a high four-star prospect, Curne has now reached five-star status in On3 Sports' final 2025 recruiting rankings update.
Curne joins LSU signees DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) as the trio of five-star signees in the Tigers' 2025 class.
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the program on Jan. 3 of 2024 while remaining loyal to his pledge until the end.
He's a player that jumps off the page when looking at the numbers. Berry is one of the most decorated athletes in Louisiana history and heads to LSU as the highest-rated running back in the state since Leonard Fournette.
On Signing Day, the superlatives came rolling in for Berry with analysts simply calling him a "human highlight reel" or the "human joystick" with the way he bounces off of defenders and remains upright.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
Berry has proven to be big on loyalty and relationships, which paved the way for the five-star to put pen to paper with the Tigers in early December.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
