Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to keep rolling when they visit the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night.

Arkansas bounced back from a home loss to Kentucky with a blowout win at Mississippi State over the weekend.

On the flip side, LSU lost by 12 at home to Georgia following a road win that ended a three-game losing streak. The Tigers have now lost eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 12-1.

Both teams will likely be missing a key piece tonight. Starting point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is out for LSU, and Arkansas’ Karter Knox and DJ Wagner are both doubtful after missing Saturday’s contest.

The Razorbacks came away with an 85-81 home win over LSU on January 24. However, Arkansas is just 3-3 on the road and 12-1 at home.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.

Arkansas vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Arkansas: -5.5 (-110)

LSU: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arkansas: -250

LSU: +205

Total

159.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Arkansas vs. LSU How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Arkansas record: 21-2

LSU record: 9-15

Arkansas vs. LSU Betting Trends

Arkansas is 15-8 ATS this season

LSU is 13-10 ATS this season

Arkansas is 6-4 ATS on the road this season

LSU is 6-7 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 12-11 in Arkansas games this season

The UNDER is 13-10 in LSU games this season

The UNDER is 7-3 in Arkansas road games this season

The UNDER is 7-6 in LSU home games this season

Arkansas vs. LSU Key Players to Watch

Darius Acuff Jr., Guard, Arkansas Razorbacks

Although Arkansas may be without two of its guards tonight, the good news is that Darius Acuff Jr. is healthy and better than ever. The freshman ranks 26th in the country with 20.5 points per game, and his 6.3 assists per contest put him 19th in the nation.

The potential lottery pick is shooting 49% from the field, including 41.6% from deep. He put up 24 points on 9 of 19 shooting (3 of 5 from long range) and 8 assists in Saturday’s road win, and had a season-high 31 points against LSU in the first meeting.

Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction and Pick

Arkansas solved some of its road woes on Saturday at Mississippi State with a 20-point win as -6.5 favorites. The Razorbacks previously only won by four and seven on the road while losing by 14 and 22 as well.

The injury to Thomas Jr. for the Tigers is important, though, as he had 18 points and five assists in the first meeting, and LSU struggled without him at home against Georgia over the weekend.

I’ll back the Razorbacks to keep rolling on the road tonight at LSU.

Pick: Arkansas -5.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.