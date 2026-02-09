LSU Football and Texas Longhorns Among Top Schools Pushing to Flip Miami Commit

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens revealed a verbal commitment to the Miami Hurricanes last year, but it hasn't stopped multiple powerhouse programs from remaining in pursuit.

Stevens checks in as a Top-25 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip the current Miami pledge as his recruitment process intensifies.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Sunshine State native has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Florida Bulls, among several others, across his prep career.

But it's Mario Cristobal and Co. that hold the verbal pledge as other schools look to flip him away from the hometown program.

"I just been liking Miami since I was a little kid," Stevens told 247Sports. "I always used to watch the football games with Miami when I was little, wear all the equipment since I was little.

Courtesy of Ah'Mari Stevens on X.

"When I been growing up, watching Miami even more build and grow better here, I just felt like that was something I wanted to be a part of."

"Coach Beard played a big role in my commitment," Stevens added. "He was offer No. 6 in my freshman year and he's been coming to watch me, tutor me. Really, I just been building a bond with him since ninth grade."

Stevens has been committed to Miami since Jan. 13, 2025 with programs still battling behind-the-scenes in pursuit of a flip.

Now, the four-star wideout has released a Top-5 schools list - despite remaining pledged to the Hurricanes.

Stevens is down to the Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs, as his eyes other contenders in his recruitment with options on the table.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff continues battling for the top prospects in America with with Stevens quickly emerging as a recruit to know.

Now, despite a verbal commitment to Miami, the Sunshine State offensive weapon is evaluating all options with a critical offseason in his recruitment on the horizon.

