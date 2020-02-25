LSUCountry
LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Addresses No. 1 Pick Rumors, Says He Won’t Throw at Combine

Glen West

Ever since the NFL regular season ended and it was determined that the Cincinnati Bengals owned the No. 1 overall pick, there was was one clear cut name at the top.

LSU quarterback and Athens, Ohio native Joe Burrow. But even after LSU had won it’s national championship, the narrative of Burrow’s draft preference began to sway. 


Should Burrow pull an Eli Manning and try and get himself on another team? Should Burrow even want to play for a Cincinnati organization that hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991?

Burrow’s family immediately refuted the rumors of his displeasure winding up in Cincinnati and Burrow has said many times since he’ll play for whoever picks him.

Well on Tuesday at the NFL Combine interviews, Burrow was of course asked about the possibility of going No. 1 overall.

“I’m not going to not play. I’m a ball player. I’m going to show up,” Burrow said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. They might fall in love with someone else. You guys [media] kind of took that narrative and ran with it but there hasn’t been anything like that from my end.”

Burrow was also asked about comments he made over Super Bowl week, saying he held “leverage” about his draft process. It turns out Burrow was referring to his participating in the NFL Combine this week.

“I was just kind of talking about the combine process,” Burrow said. “I’m going to try and be the best player I can be for whoever drafts me and try to fit in anyway that I can.”

The LSU quarterback did reveal that he will not be throwing at this week’s combine, electing instead to just throw at LSU’s pro day on April 3. Instead what Burrow will mostly be doing this week is go through the interview process with interested teams as well as a medical exam and measurements, which were recorded on Monday.

“Just so everyone knows, I am not going to throw. I am not going to work out," Burrow said. “I didn’t think I’d be able to put my best foot forward here, so I wanted to wait until Pro Day.”


