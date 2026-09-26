College GameDay Makes Official Predictions for LSU vs. Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies are set to face off in Baton Rouge on Saturday after both suffering losses in their SEC openers last week.

No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1) will look to beat No. 10 LSU (2-1) for the fourth time in the last five meetings and for a second straight year in Baton Rouge. The Tigers need things to change in this rivalry in the first year under Lane Kiffin.

The matchup was already set to be massive due to the recent history between the two teams but the stakes for both teams are now reaching new heights with their College Football Playoff chances on the line.

College GameDay was in Knoxville on Saturday morning ahead of Texas-Tennessee but made sure to share predictions for the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit at media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pick: LSU

Herbstreit is taking LSU despite last week's loss to Ole Miss.

"What a matchup with Mike Elko as a defensive mind, and Charlie Weis Jr. and Lane Kiffin going against each other. I think Sam Leavitt's composure in the pocket will be critical. But at the end of the day, at home in Tiger Stadium, I think it's Blake Baker in this LSU defense that wins the game."

Desmond Howard

Pick: Texas A&M

Howard likes Texas A&M in this one.

"I think Mike Elko, the head coach of the Aggies, got his team's attention this week. After that performance last week against Kentucky, I believe that they're going to go into Death Valley and take care of LSU. Give me the Aggies."

Johnny Knoxville (celebrity guest picker)

Pick: Texas A&M

Knoxville had a way with words before choosing Texas A&M.

"I don't know how anyone can root for Lane 'Left Out in The Parking Lot' Kiffin. He is to college football what toe fungus is the flip flops. So I'm going with A&M on the road."

Got to love the creativity.

Nick Saban

Nick Saban smiles as hold the Lifetime Achievement Award he and Terry Saban are about to present to Stephanie Bryan, Chair and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pick: LSU

Saban thinks the home crowd at LSU will ultimately be the difference for the Tigers.

"I tell you what, there's huge stats in the SEC when you play home at night against SEC opponents, The home team wins a lot. I'm taking LSU," Saban said.

Pat McAfee

Pick: LSU

"I'm a believer in Elko, but I have not seen anything that makes me think that this is an Elko team over the last couple weeks. I think LSU was destined to lose last week, regardless, because the football gods can be cruel. LSU at home getting back on track. Even though I love this A&M team, I like the Tigers this evening."

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