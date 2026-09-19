College GameDay Makes Official Predictions for LSU vs. Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels are set to clash in Oxford on Saturday night in one of the most highly-anticipated regular season games in recent memory.

Lane Kiffin makes his return as head coach of the Tigers. With so much hype surrounding the game, ESPN's College GameDay set up shot on The Grove for some interesting discussions and to make predictions for the matchup.

No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Ole Miss will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Kirk Herbstreit didn't make a prediction since he will be calling the game for ABC at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.

Here are the predictions from the rest of the GameDay crew and celebrity guest picker Morgan Freeman:

Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard on the ESPN College Gameday set during the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pick: Ole Miss

Howard is going with the Rebels.

"The home team has won 12 of the last 14, including six straight. Trinidad's number is six, on the desk with the great Morgan Freeman. Hotty toddy, y'all."

Pat McAfee

Pick: Ole Miss

Per usual, McAfee had quite a bit to say while making his prediction.

Did any of us ask for this? No, but he did it anyways.

"That LSU team looked fast. That LSU team looked talented. That LSU fan base looked committed. I actually said last week that I think LSU wins the national championship by 50 points. What could little old Pete Golding and Ole Miss do against a team that I've been talking about like that? Well, you step foot in this incredibly hot state. You feel the energy from these fine folks. You can tell that hate can certainly motivate, and it does feel like in college football, if that stadium's upside down, anything can happen. So I guess the question we got to ask Morgan Freeman is: Are you ready? Ole Miss."

Morgan Freeman (celebrity guest picker)

Morgan Freeman arrives at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington D.C. to honor Dave Chappelle receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pick: Ole Miss

Freeman is one of the most legendary guest pickers to ever appear on College GameDay.

As a longtime Ole Miss fan, it's no surprise who he ended up picking for this one.

"Let me just say this out loud: If I go for what's his name, I will not be able to go home tonight, that's a fact. So, in spite of my belief and your every thought, Ole Miss!"

Nick Saban

Pick: LSU

It's not often Saban isn't the most famous person on the College GameDay but that was certainly the case with Freeman on set Saturday morning.

Saban, a former LSU head coach, was met with some boos before making his prediction. The heckling certainly ramped up when he picked the Tigers.

"I think Trinidad Chambliss is the most dynamic player in college football. I think Lacy's the best running back in football. I love Pete Golding as a defensive coach, and I think he'll have him ready. But defense travels, and LSU has the better defense, so I'm taking LSU."

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