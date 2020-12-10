LSU Football Commit Corey Kiner Named "Mr. Football" in Ohio

LSU 2021 recruit Corey Kiner was named Ohio's "Mr. Football" on Thursday following a stellar senior season at Roger Bacon High School.

In his four seasons at Roger Bacon, Kiner rushed for 7,130 yards and 125 total touchdowns, capping off his career by leading the Spartans to the school's first ever appearance in the state semi-finals as a senior.

“Being named Mr. Football means the world to me,” Kiner said. “I am very honored to win this award not only for myself, but for my school. My father told me that I would do great things in high school football but I would never thought that it would amount to this.”

During his illustrious high school career, Kiner rushed for 200+ yards 18 times and 300+ yards on four additional occasions. Kiner committed to the Tigers back in May and is currently the only running back committed to the program in the 2021 class.

LSU is looking for leadership qualities as it looks to rebuild a roster that has seen plenty of turnover in the last few months. Finding those culture setting talents has been something the program has always been able to do but will need to capitalize on a bunch more in this class to get back to relevancy.

After getting off to an historic start to his senior season that included 781 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns through only three games, Kiner told LSUCountry that he didn't think he was off to that great a start.

"I feel like I'm playing alright," Kiner said. "I got to game one and two and started feeling a little sluggish and then last night, I still wasn't making my cuts at full speed like I need to so it just takes a little time."



That's the kind of mindset LSU needs in its incoming class of prospects. Kiner went on to rush for 1,866 yards and 37 total touchdowns his senior season an intends to sign with the Tigers on Dec. 16 during the Early Signing Period.

Since committing to the LSU program, Kiner has built a great relationship with his fellow 2021 commits, particularly quarterback Garrett Nussmeier who Kiner has grew close with over the quarantined offseason.

"I'm pretty close with a lot of those guys especially Garrett [Nussmeier]," Kiner said. "Garrett's my boy. Over quarantine I probably played 2K and Fortnite, all of those games with him every day so that's how much me and Garrett have been talking over this whole time. I feel like I've known him for a long time and I still haven't met him in person yet."

Here is Kiner's SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Short and compact frame that carries majority of his body weight from the hips down.

Athleticism: Has juice in confined spaces. He’s quicker than fast, but the game speed leaves defenders in the open field. He’s a versatile back with the ability to split out and win in space if asked to do so.

Instincts: This young man’s one-cut ability is on par with anybody in the 2021 class. Almost always makes the first defender miss, which is invaluable on the college level. Has a knack for finding open space.

Polish: The contact balance on this young man is out of this world, and his ability to set up defenders is elite as well. He runs stretch and outside zone as well as any running back in 2021, and will leave you in the open field despite what the recorded 40 says.

Bottom Line: Kiner could be Clyde Edwards-Helaire. LSU has certainly changed their modus operandi at the tailback position and he fits their new mold to a T. He will be an impactful first and third-down back from the moment he steps foot onto a collegiate football field.