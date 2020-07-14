SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Corey Kiner Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Corey Kiner 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 205 pounds
Position: Running Back 
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon 
Committed to: LSU 
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Short and compact frame that carries majority of his body weight from the hips down.

Athleticism: Has juice in confined spaces. He’s quicker than fast, but the game speed leaves defenders in the open field. He’s a versatile back with the ability to split out and win in space if asked to do so. 

Instincts: This young man’s one-cut ability is on par with anybody in the 2021 class. Almost always makes the first defender miss, which is invaluable on the college level. Has a knack for finding open space.

Polish: The contact balance on this young man is out of this world, and his ability to set up defenders is elite as well. He runs stretch and outside zone as well as any running back in 2021, and will leave you in the open field despite what the recorded 40 says. 

Bottom Line: Kiner could be Clyde Edwards-Helaire. LSU has certainly changed their modus operandi at the tailback position and he fits their new mold to a T. He will be an impactful first and third-down back from the moment he steps foot onto a collegiate football field.

