Decision Day: Where Will TCU Transfer Damonic Williams Commit?
TCU transfer Damonic Williams has quickly become the most coveted defensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, after taking official visits to Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and LSU, he's set to reveal a decision as he continues mulling over his options with his camp.
Williams, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the free agent market, departed Fort Worth after two seasons where he totaled 60 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
LSU is in desperate need of a defensive tackle that can plug in and take immediate reps upon arriving in Baton Rouge; making their push for Williams that much stronger.
Williams will make a decision on Thursday, according to multiple outlets.
Here's the buzz on where each finalist stands:
The LSU Visit... Williams arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday (April 29) for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge where he certainly received the red carpet treatment.
After making his way in on Monday, official visit festivities kicked off on Tuesday morning with Bo Davis leading the charge for his coveted target. Davis led Williams' camp around campus, the facilities and more leading into the night.
Once nighttime hit, it was time for LSU to bring out the tricks up their sleeve where they took Williams out to dinner with the coaching staff, his mother, his brother and his mentor.
Click here for a look into the dinner.
LSU is bringing out all the stops for Williams where the visit went "amazing," according to On3's Billy Embody.
Now, Williams departed Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon and went back home to Fort Worth to make his decision. According to those familiar with his recruitment, it appears a decision could come as early as Thursday.
The Texas Buzz... The Longhorns are ahead of the curve when it comes to the NIL front. They've proven their ability to open their checkbooks for elite-level talent and it's clear they're prepared to do the same for Williams.
According to multiple reports, the price tag for Williams has gone sky high after departing Baton Rouge on Wednesday with both Oklahoma and Texas making impressive offers.
For Texas, Steve Sarkisian and Co. received the second visit, and after that, it set the tone for the rest of the official visit process for Williams. From riding around in a Lamborghini all week to staying at the Four Seasons Hotel, he was wined and dined by the Longhorns.
Now, as the final hours come together, Texas and Oklahoma could be separating themselves from the pack, according to those familiar with Williams' recruitment, but it's fluid at the moment.
The Oklahoma Buzz... The Sooners got the first crack at Williams where his camp took a visit to Norman on April 20 with his family was impressed with their offer, according to reports. The Sooners can now pitch their move to the SEC and it's been a critical piece in their push for Williams.
It's clear: Williams is down to three schools: LSU, Texas and Oklahoma. For now, it appears LSU is on the outside looking in. On the NIL front, both the Longhorns and Sooners are piecing together impressive packages, and pair that with their ability to sell their transition to the SEC, it's a solid offer for the top defensive tackle in the portal.
Now, as Decision Day continues, Williams will continue mulling over his options with his camp that has consisted of his mother, his brother and his mentor. LSU will continue their push as time ticks.
We will update this story as more information comes on Williams' decision.
