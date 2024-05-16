LSU Football: The Current State of the Defensive Tackle Room

BREAKING: Here come the Tigers… #LSU lands a commitment from Grand Valley State DT Jay’Viar Suggs.



The Bayou Bengals beat out Michigan and Kentucky for one of the top remaining transfers.



The 2023 Numbers:

21 tackles

7.5 TFLs

5 sacks

4 PBUs



Bo Davis and Co. add a key piece. pic.twitter.com/3RbT9WV91n