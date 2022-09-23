Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs New Mexico

LSU comes into their matchup against New Mexico as a heavy favorite and it’s for good reason. With an overpowered offensive attack that will surely get their playmakers involved against an inferior defense, the Tigers should handle business in this one.

On the other side of the ball, the Lobos’ offense has been statistically one of the weaker ones in all of college football over the last few years. In fact, last season New Mexico ranked last in offense, yet retained their offensive coordinator this year.

But it’s a fresh squad for the most part. Bringing in Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick at quarterback, it gives them a new element on that end of the field. Kendrick has a tendency to tuck it and run, which this LSU defense will have to monitor closely.

READ MORE: LSU Dedicating 2022 Season to Maason Smith

We saw earlier this season the Tigers struggle in bringing down dual-threat quarterback Jordan Travis in the season opener against Florida State, but LSU feels as though they’re in a better position against the Lobos.

A team that has a run-heavy style of offense, the Tigers should be ready with their dominant front four. Despite Maason Smith being out for the season, this program has the depth and talent to handle a weaker New Mexico offensive line and control their side of the ball.

LSU will be without All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in this one, which will surely open up opportunities for others. Sophomore wideout Malik Nabers put his talent on display in the SEC opener against Mississippi State, will he carry over his success against New Mexico? Or will we see another sophomore step up to the plate in Brian Thomas Jr.?

READ MORE: Brian Kelly Hopeful the Tigers Can Get Jack Bech More Touches

Look for Thomas Jr. to have a big night Saturday. With more opportunities and head coach Brian Kelly praising the youngster this week, it has all the makings for him to potentially have his big breakout game.

Another name to monitor is Jack Bech. Kelly detailed how this program will look to utilize his talents in this one and it could start off early with him lined up in the slot.

READ MORE: Sevyn Banks Expected to Play Against New Mexico

All in all, the Tigers’ offense should hold it down against the Lobos. With too many weapons for their defense to handle, even with John Emery getting back into the mix, it’ll be too many pieces for them to contain.

Our prediction in this one: LSU 45, New Mexico 10