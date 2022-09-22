LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Unavailable Against New Mexico

The Tigers will be without All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte Saturday night in their matchup against New Mexico. Boutte will be with his girlfriend who is expecting to give birth to their first child.

The All-American wideout may not be having the junior season he anticipated to this point, but if one thing is for certain, it’s that this team will give him his touches once he returns. We’ve seen sophomore receiver Malik Nabers standout, namely in the Mississippi State game, but it comes as a result of Boutte getting so much defensive attention.

In the past, we’ve seen Boutte line up in numerous spots, so it’s only a matter of time until this offense begins to cater to his abilities. Kelly detailed the plan going forward with Boutte and how they can maximize his talents.

“It’s a little bit of both. It’s never all on the player and it’s never all on the coach at this level,” Kelly said. “We have to see how we can move him around and utilize his talents, then he has to continue to work hard in practice. Working together as a team is how you get better.”

Despite Boutte being unavailable Saturday night, this program feels comfortable with their wide receiver depth heading into their game against New Mexico. With the assumption sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech gets more touches, it gives others the chance to shine and get some in-game snaps under their belt.

“Jack Bech will be in the slot position,” Kelly said on Thursday. “You’ll see Kyren Lacy in the boundary quite a bit.”

Look for the sophomore trio of Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Brian Thomas Jr. to shine bright Saturday. Along with the youngsters, Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy will get some major run against the Lobos.

We all know what we’re getting from Jaray Jenkins, so it goes without mentioning that Mr. Reliable will be getting his fair share of receptions, but the other guys are surely going to get significant snaps under their belt.