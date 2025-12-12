Did LSU Football Starting Wide Receiver Aaron Anderson Reveal His Draft Intentions?

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue roster reconstruction in Baton Rouge as players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft this month.

The program has seen eight members of the 2025 roster reveal plans of departing the program with Ahmad Breaux, Kaleb Jackson, Ju'Juan Johnson, and Jelani Watkins, among others, set to explore options elsewhere during the Transfer Portal window in January.

But the LSU Tigers will also lose a myriad of players to the 2026 NFL Draft with Garrett Nussmeier, Mansoor Delane, and West Weeks, among others, set to test the waters after utilizing all of their collegiate eligibility.

Now, for Kiffin and the Tigers, there are members of the program that have the option to forgo their final season of eligibility and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The list of current players that could do so are Whit Weeks, Aaron Anderson, and Zavion Thomas, among others.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

There have yet to be any formal announcements for players with remaining eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, but Anderson may have just tipped his hand.

After one year with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022, Anderson made the move to return to the Bayou State where he was used sparingly as a redshirt-freshman in 2023. He tallied 12 catches for 59 yards and zero touchdowns.

Then, in 2024, it all came together for the coveted wideout.

Anderson pieced together a breakout season last fall after tallying 61 receptions for 884 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

"It's everything he does in his life," former head coach Brian Kelly said of Anderson's growth last season.

"It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."

But 2025 was a unique season for Anderson where he logged 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Now, he's formally accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl - which "brings together the nation’s top college football players, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents before NFL scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 teams."

A big sign pointing to Anderson entering the draft this year. #LSU https://t.co/DdlWFUkzvy — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) December 12, 2025

Could this be a telling sign that Anderson may be forgoing his final season of collegiate eligibility and preparing for the next chapter of his playing career?

